Navalny. Russian opponent guilty of “defaming” WWII veteran hours after new conviction – Observer

A Russian court on Saturday declared Alexei Navalny, the main critic of the Kremlin, guilty of “defamation” of a veteran of the Second World War, hours after being sentenced, on appeal, to two and a half years in prison, in a another matter.

“Alexei Navalny committed the crime,” said Judge Vera Akimova when reading the press release of her decision, the sentence to be announced at the end of the hearing. In this case, the prosecution requested a fine of 950,000 rubles (approximately 10,600 euros) and demanded that the opponent’s suspended sentence be converted into a prison sentence.

Navalny is accused of having published a video in 2020 in which the protagonists of a recording defending the constitutional changes promoted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, including a 95-year-old veteran, nicknamed “sold” and “traitors”. The elderly man’s grandson sued the opponent, who refused to admit his guilt, and accused his family members of trying to take advantage of the situation by “marketing” his image.

Also on Saturday, the Russian justice confirmed Nalvalny’s effective prison sentence for violating judicial control measures, but reduced his sentence.

According to AFP, the judge of a Moscow court, Dmitry Balashov, reduced the sentence by one and a half months for the activist and main opponent of the Russian regime to serve a two and a half year prison sentence. During this hearing, the assessment of Alexei Navalny’s appeal against the conversion into effective prison of the suspended sentence to which he was initially sentenced was in question.

On February 2, the Russian court sentenced Navalny, 44, to three and a half years in prison for carrying out a suspended sentence in 2014, a trial deemed arbitrary by the ECHR. However, the imposed sentence that the ten months that Navanly remained under house arrest should be waived, serving two years and eight months.