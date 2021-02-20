Covid19. Independent observatory counts 2,970 presumed deaths in Nicaragua – Observer

The Citizen Covid-19 Observatory in Nicaragua, an independent structure, said on Saturday it had recorded that 2,970 people have died in the country with symptoms of coronavirus or pneumonia, including nine last week.

The organization, a network of doctors and volunteers from across the Central American country, also reported 12,995 suspected cases of the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on Wednesday, more than official records from the Nicaraguan Ministry of Health, according to the Efe agency. As of Tuesday, health officials accounted for 6,418 confirmed cases and 172 deaths.

The Nicaraguan government, chaired by Sandinista Daniel Ortega, did not specify the number of tests carried out and only reports the number of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries. The independent observatory said 876 healthcare workers reported symptoms associated with covid-19, and of these, 115 have died.

In the report, the independent structure also counted 2,710 irregularities, including seven related to the exposure of people in clusters, insufficient public information on covid-19 and an inadequate response from the Ministry of Health.

The Central American country has already authorized the use of Sputnik V vaccine, from Russia, and Covishield, from India, as a method to deal with the pandemic.

According to the government of Nicaragua, the country has 107 million dollars (about 88 million euros) to buy vaccines, and the authorities have assured that with the support of the Covax program of the World Health Organization (WHO ), they would receive doses. for the 6.5 million inhabitants of the country.

The Nicaraguan executive has been criticized by several sectors for promoting massive events and crowds of people, against the recommendations of the WHO and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), and for maintaining the in-person classes .

President Daniel Ortega has spoken out against the “Stay at Home” campaign because he believes it would destroy the local economy, which has contracted since 2018 and is mostly informal.

The covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,453,070 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 110.7 million cases of infection, according to a report by the French agency AFP. The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China.