Joe Biden declares disaster for Texas – Observe

U.S. President Joe Biden declared a state of disaster in the state of Texas on Saturday and instructed federal agencies to identify resources that could meet the people’s most pressing needs and suffering.

Biden said last Friday that he planned to visit that state next week, but stressed that he did not want his presence in Texas to compromise in any way efforts to meet the needs of the population. .

“They are working hard to take care of the people,” said the US president, referring to authorities in the state of Texas.

It is the third state disaster declared by Biden, after Oklahoma and Louisiana, due to winter storms, which plunged the region into an unusual state of deep frost, which left millions of people trembling, in homes. deprived of energy and heat, and many without water. .

At least 69 deaths across the country have been attributed to bad weather.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has sent dozens of generators and supplies, including fuel, water, blankets and prepared meals, to the affected areas.