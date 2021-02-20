Liverpool lose their fourth consecutive game to Premier, crash at home with Everton over 20 years later – Observer

During this time, however, it was possible to see what Jürgen Klopp’s big deal is at this point. Faced with injuries to central players – Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Matip – and even the player more easily adapted to the position, Fabinho, the German coach was forced to withdraw captain Henderson on the defensive axis. Now the problem is, when he takes out Henderson in midfield, Klopp loses the pendulum that was crucial last season, he loses his defensive strength and his offensive standards. In the intermediate sector, however, the solution found by the technician remains somewhat incomprehensible and with little fruit: Wijnaldum plays the ‘6’ and Thiago further, the ‘8’, leaving the idea that the reverse would be more productive. , more defensive character of the Spanish and the offensive influence of the Dutch. Amidst it all, however, it was clear that having Henderson, whether or not it was, was always better than not having him. But bad luck this season has been Liverpool’s big opponent.

Even before the end of the first half hour, Henderson suffered from muscle aches when accelerating and immediately fell to the ground. Klopp smirked, aware that he had just lost the captain, the English midfielder still returned to the pitch but ended up not being able to cope. He left and was replaced by young center Nathaniel Phillips. Soon after, Coleman almost increased the advantage by heading towards the center of Digne (33 ′), and newcomer Phillips had Liverpool’s last chance in the first half, with a deflection to the side net later by a free throw (28 ′). The Reds entered the break with more possession and more shots – but Everton won well because they defended well, being physically stronger in midfield and completely effective in attack.

2010 – This is the first time in 21 Premier League derbies at Merseyside that Everton has scored the first goal against Liverpool; the last time they did it was their last win against the Reds in October 2010.

At the start of the second half neither of the coaches made a change, but Klopp had a curious moment: after the players performed a little muscle reactivation exercise, next to the sideline, the coach walked into the pitch, joined the squad and even gave some hints, ending what I had just said in the locker room. The most important first opportunity of the second half was for Liverpool, with a header from Mané at the hands of Pickford (47 ′), and the idea was that the Reds had come back better from the break. Everton did not press hard and were mainly concerned with defending the depth and rear of the defense, with the rearmost line moving as a block and still in line with goal.

Mané, with another header but this time above the crossbar (50 ′), again threatened the toffees goal but Everton began to remove the most intense pressure after the first 10 minutes of the second half. time, spacing out sectors without ever moving the defense. block. Carlo Ancelotti first moved after the game, when he switched André Gomes (who already had a yellow card) for Sigurdsson, and appeared to have the goal of helping the team keep the ball whenever he managed to get it. The Italian coach launched Calvert-Lewin soon after, knocking out James, and Klopp responded with Shaqiri’s replacement for Curtis Jones.

Until the end, Liverpool continued to have more ball and to be ever closer to the Pickford area but could not create any real danger opportunities, always remaining a bit listless and without the required levels of competition. . Everton managed the result, always with particular attention to the defense of depth, and ended up securing victory thanks to a penalty committed by Alexander-Arnold on Calvert-Lewin and converted by Sigurdsson (83 ′). Carlo Ancelotti, in the preview, was right: Liverpool lost the Merseyside derby at home for the first time since 1999, lost to Everton for the first time since 2010 and lost for the fourth time in a row in the Premier League, with now 19 points behind. Manchester City leadership.