visionary artist, woman ahead of her time and witch of Kings Cross – Observer

Until the late 1940s, Rosaleen Norton was only an art student from Sydney, Australia. That all changed when in 1949 he was able to exhibit his work at the Rowden White Gallery, a small but respected gallery belonging to the University of Melbourne Library. Despite their peculiar and distinctly esoteric style, officials believed the exhibit would be harmless and not cause drama. They couldn’t be more wrong – instead of drawing attention to the artist’s work, Rowden White’s exhibition caused a scandal after some visitors saw the drawings as obscene. The exhibition led to the opening of the first modern day lawsuit against a female artist in Australia and revealed a hitherto hidden facet of Norton – that of fascination with the occult. The images in his paintings were not mere images, the artist admitted in court. They were a representation of the esoteric practices he performed.

The case, followed closely by Australian tabloids, was the start of the legend of the witch of Kings Cross, the name Norton would be known by after moving to the bohemian district of Sydney. During the following years, Norton was constantly harassed by the authorities, who found an excuse to take her into custody. He spent several nights in prison with the poet Gavin Greenlees, an inseparable companion, accused of various types of crimes but more often of depravity. The libertine life of Norton and Greenlees, with their irreverent art, the practice of magic (especially sexual) and almost 24-hour parties with alcohol, drugs and sex, shocked the ultra-conservative population of Sydney, who saw in the couple a threat to Christian morals and good customs.

It was only years later, after the social, sexual and even spiritual revolution of the 1960s, that Norton was recognized for what he always has been – an innovative and unique artist in the Australian artistic landscape of the first mid-20th century and an independent and ahead of his time, who has never been afraid to live the life he wanted and explore his sexuality and spirituality openly and without prejudice through the development of a form of paganism that revolved around the face of Pan. The recovery of her image began in the 1980s, with the dissemination of her art in various versions and reinterpretation of her life through the biography of anthropologist Nevill Dury, Pan’s Daughter: The Strange World of Rosaleen Norton, and a now had a new and important chapter: the launch of a documentary about a “notoriously scandalous genius”, “The Witch of Kings Cross”.

[O trailer de "The Witch of Kings Cross", documentário realizado por Sonia Bible:]

Directed by Sonia Bible, with a tight budget and limited means, “The Witch of Kings Cross” is based on the testimonies of experts like Dury and some friends of “Roie”, the last living witnesses of the fascinating magical world of Rosaleen Norton. Norton’s work and her own journal, which are owned by private collectors, add life and color to the tale of the incredible story of the Kings Cross Witch, portrayed by Australian actress Kate Elizabeth Laxton. The focus of the film, available since February 9 on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Vimeo and Google Play, is not so much Norton’s interest in the magical arts (which some even question), but its artistic work, poorly understood in your time. The latter, like its author, despised and feared by his contemporaries, would have been received very differently a decade later.

“If she had started in the 1960s, with counterculture and feminism, she would have been like the [importante artista australiano] Brett Whiteley, ”defended the director, who explored post-war Sydney in another production,“ Recipe for Murder, ”a documentary about three killers from the 1950s.“ She was at the forefront and a made an impact and inspired people. The young people went to Cross to look for her ”, he assured the British newspaper The Guardian. “She lived the life she wanted to live. I did not value the money [que sempre lhe faltou]. She was very happy. He had his art and his religion. He lived his life on his own terms.

All stories have a beginning, and Rosaleen Norton’s story didn’t start in Australia, but in a neighboring country, New Zealand. It was in New Zealand’s second largest city, Dunedin, that Norton was born at four in the morning on October 2, 1917. The artist, who always loved night and the storm, believed the reason was at night, a “violent storm” was born. The family, of English origin, belonged to the New Zealand middle class. The father, Albert Norton, was in the merchant navy and spent long periods away from home. The mother was called Beena. The relationship between the two has always been strained and never improved. Roie had two older sisters, Cecily and Phyllis. The first would take care of her at the end of her life. From the time he spent with Cecily in Kirribilli, a series of portraits captured by Robert Walker have survived, showing Norton without his signature hairstyle and eyebrows and in a posture of greater tranquility.

In 1924, the Nortons moved to Australia and settled in Linfield, a suburb of Sydney. It was then, at the age of seven, that Roie noticed that two small blue dots, “witch marks”, had appeared on his right knee. His body seemed to tell him that he was not an ordinary child: he was born with a “strange pair of muscles”, going “from the armpit to the pelvic bone”, pointed ears and “a vision. almost feline ”. Roie heard it and accepted all of his “quirks” as a sign that it was different: “I’m a witch. I was born a wizard, ”he said. A rebellious child, he listened to nothing and no one. Having lived for a season in a tent which he pitched in the garden of his house and which no one could approach. His company were the spiders and other animals he caught and deliberately placed at the entrance.