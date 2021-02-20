Angolan President scores “gains” with restart of production in Africa Textile – Observer

The Angolan president greeted this Saturday the resumption of productive activity of Africa Têxtil, paralyzed for 18 years in the province of Benguela, considering the investment of more than 400 million dollars (330 million euros) a national gain

João Lourenço, who spoke to journalists, after having witnessed the restart of production of the textile unit, inaugurated in 1979 and now under the management of the Zimbabwean group BAOBAB COTTON GROUP, underlined that with private management, “l ‘State stops having spending’. .

Any investment to be made from now on, in raw materials and other types of investment, will be made by the managing entity. The state not only stops investing, but also stops benefiting from taxes. The currencies will come from the investor, but, obviously, this will be acquired here in Angola ”, declared the Angolan head of state, questioned by journalists.

The Zimbabwean company BAOBAB COTTON GROUP was the winner of the international public tender for the management of the factory dedicated to the transformation of cotton into yarns and multipurpose fabrics ranging from sheets, bath towels, tablecloths and blankets. The industrial unit plans to create around 2,200 direct jobs in three shifts, but in a first phase, it has 175 workers who must simultaneously train 150 others.

Asked about the criteria for recruiting staff for Africa Têxtil, in the midst of a shortage of jobs at country level, João Lourenço explained that the criteria were defined by the manager and cannot be imposed by the State. “The employer has their criteria and we will give you the freedom to select and train the workers, so that you can get the best possible performance from this large plant,” he said.

According to João Lourenço, “all the conditions for the unit are not fully created” but “the company has the minimum to start it”, having guaranteed that “what needs to be done will be done and the directives given”. Angolan Minister of Industry and Trade, Victor Fernandes, declared that the start of África Têxtil “is part of the process of recovery and reactivation of public goods by the State”.

It is part of the strategy to revive the textile industry and the cotton sector outlined in the program of the executive of the manufacturing industry, ”he noted.

For the rehabilitation of Africa Textile, he explained, the State formalized with the Japanese company MAROBENI a contract whose value amounted to approximately 420 million US dollars, which included the development of the technical design, equipment recovery and plant construction.

The unit has an installed capacity for the annual production of seven million towels and bath towels. “África Têxtil is a strategic project to take advantage of the development of the clothing sector and mainly to boost the resurgence of all activities related to cotton production and the undeniable export potential of its finished product”, assured Victor. Fernandes.

The production “will be assured, initially, by the importation of raw material for one year, after which it will be replaced by the national supply of raw material”, he underlined. BAOBAB COTTON GROUP representative Laurence Miles said the operational success of the plant “depends on robust agricultural programs based on agricultural business activities following best management practices”.

As an industry that thrives on raw materials from agriculture, this unit will need 1,300 metric units of cotton fiber per month, which will provide opportunities for 1,500 other small farmers, ”he said. he declares.

Also on João Lourenço’s agenda, this Saturday in Benguela, a period of hearings with local businessmen, religious leaders and members of civil society.