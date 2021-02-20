Police charge in Pamplona during a demonstration in support of rapper Pablo Hasél – Observer

A demonstration in Pamplona to demand the release of rapper Pablo Hasél on Saturday resulted in a police indictment, and there were also protests and incidents in other Spanish cities.

According to Spain’s national police, as quoted by the Efe news agency, some of the protesters started cursing officers and throwing objects at them, leading to riot charges by security forces. Garbage cans were also burned during the protests.

The demonstration, which the government delegation said gathered around 800 people, was called by Gazte Koordinadora Sozialista and started at 8:00 p.m. local time. [19:00 em Lisboa] of the Plaza de Recoletas, in Pamplona.

In Barcelona, ​​the stores of Paseo de Gracia, where the main luxury brands are concentrated, were vandalized and looted during the demonstration demanding the release of the Catalan rapper.

A large group of hooded protesters broke away from the demonstration in support of Hasél, which gathered around 6,000 people in the city center, and marched up Paseo de Gracia towards Avenida Diagonal, causing extensive damage to neighborhood stores.

The destruction took place across Paseo de Gracia, which runs from Plaza de Catalunya to Diagonal, where hooded protesters also erected several barricades, burned containers, street furniture and burned the doors of the Barcelona Stock Exchange building. , although the flames were not affected. inside the building.

In central Madrid, more than a hundred people gathered this afternoon, peacefully, for the second time this week, to support the rapper, in front of a security device equipped to prevent a repeat of the riots on Wednesday.

In Santander, about 150 young people asked for the musician’s freedom this Saturday, during a peaceful rally, without incident.

In Tarragona there was also unrest. Several hooded people threw bottles at the police and smashed glass in a courtroom and a bank building.

In Portugal, more than a hundred artists and other cultural professionals published a manifesto on Friday for the release of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasél and for the Portuguese government to move away from the artist’s conviction.

The manifesto, on which a petition that totals more than three thousand signatures runs, has subscribers such as rapper Capicua, actor André Gago, visual artists Vihls, Bordalo II and Miguel Januário, musicians Sérgio Godinho, Manuel João Vieira , Mitó Mendes, Tó Trips, Vitorino and Lena d’Água, and director João Rui Guerra da Mata.

Rapper Pablo Hasél, arrested Tuesday at the University of Lleida (Catalonia), has become a symbol of freedom of expression in Spain, after being sentenced to nine months in prison for, according to the prosecution, having insulted the forces of the Spanish order, glorifying terrorism and harming the monarchy.

In addition to the sentence that led to his arrest, Hasél has a story: in his first sentence, with a two-year suspension, he was accused of having glorified in his songs the terrorism of ETA, Grapo, Terra Lliure or Al-Qaeda.

The rapper also has two convictions in 2018 for transgression, resistance and disobedience to authority and has an appeal pending for assaulting a TV3 cameraman. Hasél was also sentenced to two and a half years in prison for threatening a witness during a trial against a municipal guard in Lleida.

On Monday Pablo Hasél barricaded himself at the University of Lérida, his hometown of Catalonia, along with a group of supporters, but the Catalan police took him to prison Tuesday morning to serve his sentence. The protests began in the late afternoon.

Hasél’s sentencing to prison sparked a wave of protests in Spain. Around 200 artists, including director Pedro Almodóvar and actor Javier Bardem, took a stand in their favor.