Covid19. Number of contagions in France exceeding 22,000 for the fourth consecutive day – Observer

The number of daily contagions due to the coronavirus remained above 22,000 for the fourth consecutive day in France this Saturday, with 22,371 cases, bringing the total number of positive cases to 3.58 million since the start of the pandemic.

The number of deaths in French hospitals in the past 24 hours was 183, a figure which brings the total number of deaths in the country from covid-19 to 84,147, according to the health agency’s daily toll. French public. .

The agency added that in the past seven days, there had been 9,395 hospital admissions, of which 1,770 patients had to be referred to intensive care units (ICUs). The positivity rate in relation to the total number of tests carried out on Saturday rose to 6.1%, a tenth more than the day before.

The French government has asked citizens to show “patience” at a time when a month of curfew ends after 6 pm and when the rise in temperatures raises fears of less respect for the rules.

In departments like the Alpes-Maritimes, and in particular in the city of Nice, where, according to the authorities, the situation is particularly worrying, the application of additional measures, such as the strengthening of curfews or total containment on weekends -end.

