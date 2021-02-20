Covid19. Four more deaths and 764 cases in Mozambique – Observer

The Mozambican Ministry of Health (Misau) announced this Saturday four other deaths from covid-19 and 764 cases of infection with the new coronavirus, according to the daily pandemic update bulletin.

The reported deaths, all of people of Mozambican nationality, aged 48 to 78, were declared Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

With the figures as of this Saturday, Mozambique now has a cumulative total of 587 deaths and 54,968 cases, of which 63% have recovered and 244 hospitalized. As of March 2020, Mozambique has tested 401,368 suspected cases, including 2,770 in the past 24 hours.

The Maputo city region 195 cases, corresponding to 25% of the cases announced today, followed by the province of Sofala with 147 cases, corresponding to 19%. Sofala is currently one of the authorities’ concerns.

The health ministry has announced that it is preparing the ophthalmic unit at the central hospital in Beira, the provincial capital, so that it can become an additional isolation wing for patients with covid-19.

According to the Minister of Health, Armindo Tiago, quoted by STV television, this block will be used if the 24 de Julho hospital, the current covid-19 treatment center in Beira, lacks beds. The positive rate in Beira “is extremely high,” the minister said, noting that last week it was over 40%.