Australia censored – Observer

Facebook has blocked news sharing in Australia.

A multinational advertising company – because it’s Facebook’s main source of revenue – has censored an entire country. Namely, Australian publishers are no longer able to post or share anything on the social network; international publishers can continue to do so, but all news content will be inaccessible to Australian users; and finally, this restriction also applies to international users, but only for news from Australia.

Why has Mark Zuckerberg taken such drastic measures? The move follows a bill that, if passed in the Senate, will force tech platforms like Facebook and Google to pay publishers for the use of their news posts. After some protests, Google ended up looking for a more diplomatic solution – a path that, as it was fairly clear, Facebook decided not to follow.

The performance of MPs is not without foundation. After more than a year of investigation, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, the country’s highest competition authority, came to the conclusion that Facebook and Google have repeatedly resorted to practices monopoly trade. According to the report, in 2019, the social network received 62% of all capital spent on display advertising in the country; in 2014, a few years earlier, Facebook’s share was “only” 25%. Among other consequences, this capture of market space has contributed to the bankruptcy of several traditional media companies (local newspapers for example).

I take this moment to recall that about a month and a half ago, Donald Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook, perhaps permanently. Regardless of everyone’s opinion – personally, I’m not a fan of their policies – the fact that the President of the United States has been misrepresented by Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg is very disturbing. Yes, Trump constantly lies and places little importance on the traditional rules of decorum, but he has also been democratically elected to lead the most powerful country in the world. It’s perfectly legitimate to dislike that fact or disagree with America’s electoral system, but the truth is that two CEOs of tech companies have unilaterally silenced the president in the digital environment.

But is this not justified? Wasn’t it to “protect” the public? Difficult. It is no coincidence that, after five years of misleading drifts, the leaders of these social networks did not decide to act until the day after the Democrats – already with a guaranteed presidency – obtained a majority in the Senate , thus gaining control of both. chambers Legislative assemblies of Congress. It was nothing more than a mercenary submission to the new political masters.

Anyone who at the time believed this was an outstanding performance and that this silence would not be repeated, can count on a series of unpleasant surprises over the next few years. If the Australian case does not prove it, it certainly serves as a strong indication.

Regardless of the merits and possible failures of the Australian bill, it is undeniable that it took political courage to bring it forward, both on the part of the legislature and the competition regulator. It seems clear to me that there is an absolute need for more vigorous regulation of the performance of tech giants – and the Australian example could prove to be an important source of information on how to do this.

