children’s tragedy – Observer

Living in Greece for a year allowed me to come into contact with a reality that I was not used to in Portugal. A reality of permanent needs and social conflicts disguised as the rule of law.

Of course, it is not possible to know everything in just one year. But what is important to underline is my experience as an observer, more than an action strategist for the future, based on intelligence, humanism and ethics.

Although it was possible, I wandered the streets of Athens and other cities, trying to feel the heartbeats of the locals, measuring the pulse of visible and invisible emotions, and trying to penetrate the aura of a soul which, fortunately, in Greece is still brilliant as at other times. The soul is eternal, they say, but sometimes the observer is blind. But I will write about this later.

For now, I wanted to talk about children. More precisely, the tragedy experienced by millions of children during a pandemic. Yes, all countries will be, some more, others less, with the same concerns. But it is also clear that many governments will not pay due attention to this drama.

In canned news, Covid does not yet appear to have, at least in mainstream media, anyone verifying children’s emergency data. The reasons they need treatment in lockdown and beyond the virus. Despite some researchers who will follow these statistics, linking them to the growth of emergency episodes due to “accidents”, “fractures” and “falls” for example, in correlation with data from the past concerning alleged abuse, so many times “discovered” and reported by educators in schools. The closing of the school can therefore be one of the greatest humanitarian crimes we suffer, in addition to others.

Before I went to live in Greece, barely a year ago, I had a distorted idea of ​​the situation of refugees and immigrants. Greece is one of the buffer countries in this humanitarian drama which has intensified since 2015.

Before understanding the Greeks’ reason for such animosity against migrants coming mainly from disintegrating Muslim countries, like Syria, he thought inhumanity was strange. But living with the Greeks, we have come to notice the ancestral wounds of millennia of conflict and centuries of oppression, often, precisely, represented by those who now arrive by boat or at the Turkish border and attempt to achieve European security. For many Greeks, this “invasion” means barbarism, such is the trauma of other times.

Complex Greek society has evolved and adapted, but there is still a collective memory that other countries may not understand, easily accusing Greeks of xenophobia – a word of Greek origin like many others, d ‘elsewhere -, persecution and abuse.

The tragedy of the refugees is accentuated by their politicization, in addition to the instrumentalisation of humanitarian advice for other purposes. Those who suffer are the same as always. Refugees and unprotected strata, including in Greek society itself, are the victims of ‘tormentors’ comfortably installed in a human rights narrative that, instead of solving problems, sharpens us by expanding distance from dialogue and by referring all setbacks to the space of racism, intolerance and xenophobia.

The drama of the refugees, like the drama of the most disadvantaged classes, is the same. Everything is missing. Above all, common sense, dialogue and genuine inclusion that lack ideology are lacking.

Happy children make the world happy

A Greek child and a refugee child are happy together. They play, they laugh, they are children. Adults can heal old wounds as well. Because everyone suffers more day less day.

Recently, and in the midst of all these more or less absurd “open and close” measures that Greece is also implementing, a controversy has arisen. The municipality of Chalkidiki has decided, allegedly under the pretext of the pandemic, to prevent refugee children from attending school.

A measure which is strongly contested, but which is justified by the lack of conditions to guarantee the safety and hygiene of students in these epidemic circumstances. In other words, what this municipality is trying to say is that, knowing the living conditions and unsanitary conditions of the places where thousands of refugees have been settled, there is a real risk that children will be carriers. diseases and infect the rest of the school community. .

These are refugee children who have not participated in school life since last March. At a point in their life where that alone would be enough to gain self-esteem, or self-love, not to mention smile and childhood. New memories and wounds healed.

This segregation can also, shockingly, justify the immense (even unconscious) pressure exerted by some parents in other developed countries to suspend classes and students to attend classes digitally and remotely. Because they believe that the most disadvantaged classes are those most affected by the epidemic. The poorest, the destitute. And, unfortunately, that may be the reality. But it is also true that school is a haven of peace for children who are in inhumane conditions at home, at the moment, without realizing why they cannot have a childhood and suffer, perhaps, abominable abuses and abuses that no one wants to know or hold responsible for mounting.

Concerted action by the authorities and those responsible for protecting the most vulnerable is lacking. And these are not NGOs or politicians. They are social workers, they are doctors, they are all teachers. They are those who would have the human qualities to assess, without ideologies or stigmas, the forms of integration that allow universal access to health and education, in addition to food and housing.

Everything else is hypocrisy, populism and the exploitation of human woes that don’t just magically disappear.

Sadly, the plight of refugee children in Greece is the same as that of many children around the world right now.

The Battle of Thermopylae

The story of the “300” of Leonidas is, without a doubt, one of the most exciting and epic adventures of courage, leadership and spirit of sacrifice.

The King of Sparta, himself the victim of a secret and conspiratorial policy, was only entitled to a small group of elite warriors to face, in the “Hot Gates”, one of the most invasive threats. frightening, the magnificent Persian army of Xerxes.

Despite a certain romanticization and dramatization typical of the past and present, the truth is that the battle of Thermopylae was forever etched in the struggle against tyranny, slavery and the coercion of freedom of thought and of civilization that thinks and infers moral and ethical values ​​in the younger ones, projecting a more just, free and prosperous society.

It is precisely at Thermopylae that hundreds of refugee and immigrant families have been accommodated.

During one of my (possible) explorations in Greek territory, I came across dozens of children selling coca-cola and other snacks by the sulphurous waters that gave the place its name. An irony of fate that breaks our hearts. Because Xerxes’ goal has been achieved. A subjugated and submissive world.

Leonidas, on the other hand, would most likely be at the forefront of the fight against this oppression and social injustice, because that is why he sacrificed himself. In the name of a greater good.

