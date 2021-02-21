Apple is already working on 6G

While 5G is still having problems with democratization, several companies are already planning the next generation of cellular networks. This is precisely the case with Apple, which is already recruiting a team to work on 6G. 6G wasn’t supposed to see the light of day for several years, but the apple brand doesn’t want to be left behind and, in particular, doesn’t depend on its partners, especially Qualcomm.

Apple wants to be independent in the development of 6G

In the positions in question, Apple is looking for two types of engineers: “Wireless Research Systems Engineer – 5G / 6G” and “RAN1 / RAN4 Standards Engineer”. If you are concerned, it is certainly not too late to apply. If you take a closer look, the ad says, “You will be part of a team that is defining and researching next generation standards like 6G. You will research and design next generation (6G) wireless communication systems for radio access networks with a focus on the PHY / MAC / L2 / L3 layers. “

Positions to be filled at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino but also in San Diego. A city where Apple has opened offices dedicated to wireless and silicon technologies. It is probably no coincidence that Qualcomm also has its offices in this southern California town. There is no longer any doubt that Apple is looking to take over the company’s monopoly on wireless technology. The company has also started developing its own ARM processors.

At the iPhone level, Apple still relies on Qualcomm. In fact, the iPhone 12 uses a Qualcomm modem. Several sources suggest that the Apple brand is doing everything it can to develop its own modems so as not to have to work with Qualcomm components for their future smartphones. This is the recipe for success at Apple: internalize as many technologies and know-how as possible. The company believes that this approach will provide users with better quality products and experiences.

Everyone is interested in this new technology

The race for 6G already seems to be in full swing. The European Union recently launched Hexa-X: a Nokia-led project to define elements of pre-standardization. A project carried out in collaboration with the European Commission. In reality, Hexa-X is a consortium that brings together several European companies and research laboratories on a single topic: 6G. The official start of the project is planned for January 2021 and should logically last two and a half years. Indeed, this is the first official European initiative to research 6G.

The European Union started this crazy race alongside China and the United States. China has already put its first 6G satellite into orbit. It was November 6th, 2020. The aim of this new generation satellite is to study the exchange of data using networks with frequencies reaching one terahertz, all in a space environment. Peter Vetter, Technology Director at Nokia Bell Labs, explains very well: “This technology is so important that to some extent it has become an arms race. It will take an army of researchers to be competitive. Unlike 5G, North America won’t let China take the lead. “