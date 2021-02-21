an app for playing with augmented reality

Who has never dreamed of seeing an astronaut in their living room or even a tiger? Apart from dreams, these things are possible with… Augmented Reality! Its use is becoming more democratic, for example through online makeup tests, filters on social networks, or even objects like AR glasses. However, many people have never experienced augmented reality.

It’s over with the ARLOOPA app! The latter recorded more than a million downloads in 2020. The concept of the application consists of three augmented reality functions: augmented reality based on a marker, without marker and geo-based. ARLOOPA is available for free in the App Store and on Google Pay in 7 languages, including French! Certain elements in the app can be unlocked by viewing advertisements.

An application for home entertainment

The application offers different categories such as: education, animals, art, entertainment, science, games, food …

In these you only have to select one element, e.g. B. a roast chicken so that it is displayed on your smartphone in the middle of your living room. The chicken can be moved, enlarged, reduced in space … photos, videos or even GIFs can be captured and shared through messages on social networks.

With geo-based markers, all you have to do is move around in real life to bring a piece of street art to life, for example on your smartphone. A map is available in the application to help you find these items in real life.

A communication tool for professionals

ARLOOPA is also used by brands who, for example, want to bring their marketing campaigns to life. In general, the application can be used to scan advanced printed documents, create educational content, try on clothes, play immersive games …