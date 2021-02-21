Covid19. Mexico records 832 deaths in 24 hours – Observer

Mexico has recorded 832 deaths from covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 179,797 since the start of the pandemic, Mexican officials said.

Authorities added that Mexico had recorded 7,785 new contagions in the past 24 hours. The country has added 2,038,276 infections recorded since the start of the pandemic.

The covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,453,070 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 110.7 million cases of infection, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

