Covid19. United States with 2,098 dead and 100,747 cases in last 24 hours – Observer

The United States has recorded 2,098 deaths from covid-19 in the past 24 hours and 100,747 cases, according to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University. Since the start of the pandemic, the country has accumulated 497,568 deaths and 28,072,124 cases of the disease.

The United States is the country with the most deaths from the new coronavirus SARS-Cov-2, responsible for covid-19, and also with the most cases of infection.

US President Joe Biden said that in February, the country is expected to exceed half a million deaths from the disease, estimating that the pandemic will kill more than 600,000 in total.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Measurements and Assessments, whose White House often relies on projection models, has predicted about 615,000 deaths by June.

The covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,453,070 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 110.7 million cases of infection, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

