Mozambicans advocate research into vaccines for pregnant women and pharmaceutical advances in the country – Observer

A group of health researchers in Mozambique, Spain, South Africa and the United States argue that pregnant women should be included in research on the covid-19 vaccine, an idea that pharmaceutical company Pfizer will develop with tests in the Portuguese-speaking country.

A scientific article published in late January on The Lancet portal and published by the Manhiça Health Research Center (CISM) in Mozambique, indicates that the need is even greater in middle and low-income countries.

In these countries, women of childbearing age are more represented in essential groups, “for example, as health care providers, educators and childcare staff,” the document which brings together researchers from Manhiça, of the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), the University of the Witwatersrand (South Africa) and the Yale Institute for Global Health and the Houston Baylor School of Medicine (United States).

In other words, “the inclusion of pregnant women from low- and middle-income countries in covid-19 vaccine research is relevant, not only for individual benefit, but also for the general benefit of society. “.

But despite this striking fact, the alert transcends borders and is carried out on a global scale, because “it is proven that covid-19 threatens maternal and perinatal health”.

“Pregnant women, especially in the second half of pregnancy, have a higher risk of complications” if they contract the new coronavirus, the article read.

Thus, excluding pregnant women from initial vaccine research results in “a missed opportunity,” they conclude.

The situation is not unique: for safety reasons, “vaccine producers systematically exclude pregnant women from initial clinical studies”, only that “the data suggest an acceptable safety profile for most vaccines in development against the disease. covid-19 ”.

The article is signed by Azucena Bardají, Esperança Sevene, Clare Cutland, Clara Menéndez, Saad B Omer, Teresa Aguado and Flor Muñoz.

The scenario may be about to change and align with that advocated by the research team signing the article.

Pharmaceutical Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced Thursday the start of studies in nine countries for their covid-19 vaccine in pregnant women.

The countries chosen are Mozambique, the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, South Africa, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The research will involve 4,000 healthy pregnant women aged 18 and over, some of whom will receive the vaccine in two doses and other sham injections, three weeks apart and between 24 and 34 weeks gestation.

The volunteers will be followed for seven to ten months, depending on whether they have received a vaccine or a placebo (neutral, control substance), to check the efficacy and safety of the vaccine in pregnant women.

In announcing the initiative, William Gruber, head of vaccine research and clinical development at Pfizer, also said that “pregnant women have an increased risk of complications and of developing severe covid-19.”

The article published in The Lancet further suggests that it would be useful to understand “the impact of infection in different trimesters of pregnancy” in determining the ideal time for vaccination.

Globally, there are more than 213 million pregnancies each year, of which about 190 million (89%) occur in places with limited resources and where “the obstetric and perinatal risks are greatest”, the article concludes.