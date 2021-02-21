Twitter has set itself the goal of becoming as multicultural and integrative as possible

On February 18, Twitter issued a statement in which the company pledged that by 2025 at least a quarter of its executives would come from under-represented minorities. A commitment called the “25X25 Pact” that several companies have decided to join with the goal of becoming multicultural and inclusive companies.

In 2025, 25% of executives will come from under-represented minorities

Dalana Brand, Head of Diversity at Twitter, said, “We are very proud to join the 25X25 movement, which enables us to reveal our bold vision of multicultural representation of our teams. We are committed to accelerating the development of inclusion programs. “Within four years, 25% of leaders on social networks will either be minority and 50% of the total workforce will be women.

It is an initiative of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group. The stated goal is very clear: to encourage companies to increase diversity within their teams in the San Francisco area and the United States more generally. Twitter isn’t the only company to make this commitment. McDonald’s also announced that by 2025, 35% of its leaders will come from underrepresented minorities. The fast food group aims to have 45% women among its executives.

Twitter was still cutting out its work for it …

If we look at the case of Twitter, only 13% of senior executives are minorities today, according to the company’s latest report on inclusion and diversity. If we look at the percentage of women on a global basis, we can see that Twitter does not do too badly: 38.2% of executives are women. Another major goal of the social network is to ensure that 50% of global teams are women by 2025. The same report from Twitter found that 41% of the workforce are white and 28.5% are Asian.

What is ironic about this story is that Amnesty International has accused Twitter for several years of failing to protect women from online abuse. Threats of death or rape, sexist, racist, transphobic or homophobic statements … This 77-page survey, published in 2018, highlighted the weaknesses of the social network in preventing misogynist content. Another study also showed that black women on Twitter are 84% more likely to be mentioned in an aggressive tweet than white women …