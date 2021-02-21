Guterres condemns “use of lethal force” in Myanmar – Observer

The United Nations Secretary-General condemned “the use of lethal force” in Myanmar, where security forces opened fire on Saturday on protesters killing two people.

“I condemn the use of lethal force in Burma [Myanmar]António Guterres wrote on Twitter.

“The use of lethal force, intimidation and harassment against peaceful protesters is unacceptable,” he continued.

“Everyone has the right to a peaceful assembly. I call on all parties to respect the election results and return to civilian government, ”added the UN chief.

At least two of the protesters who gathered in Mandalay to protest the military junta died after Burmese police fired live ammunition, local media report.

The police charge comes a day after Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, 20, was shot in the head on the 9th during a demonstration against the coup in Myanmar (Burma), which became the first fatal victim since the February 1 coup. .

The military coup of February 1 hit the fragile democracy in Myanmar after the victory of Aung Sang Suu Kyi’s party in the November 2020 elections.

The military seized power alleging irregularities in last year’s electoral process, despite election officials denying the existence of fraud.

Since then, thousands of people have demonstrated against the military coup, especially in the economic capital, Yangon, and in Mandalay.