Commercial plane wreckage crashes over US residential area – Observe

The wreckage of a commercial plane crashed this Sunday in the suburb of the American city of Denver when the plane had to return to the airport for an emergency landing, following the failure of one of its engines.

Authorities, quoted by the Associated Press (AP) news agency, said the plane was able to land safely at Denver International Airport and no one on board or on the ground was injured.

With the engine on fire, the plane lands in Denver

Photographs made available by law enforcement show a large wreckage next to a house in a neighborhood about 25 miles north of Denver.

Tyler Thal, a resident of this area, told the AP that when he was walking with his family he realized that a large commercial plane was flying strangely low and he started shooting his phone. portable.

“Looking at the plane, I saw an explosion and then a cloud of smoke and falling debris. The plane just kept going and we didn’t see it afterwards, ”he said.

Even today, a cargo plane lost part of one of the engines, which exploded during take-off from Maastricht Aachen Airport. The engine wreckage struck a car parked in a garage in the Dutch city of Utrecht.