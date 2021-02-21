Private creditors hope to see Africa back in financial markets – Observer

The International Financial Institute (IFI), which represents private creditors around the world, believes that countries in sub-Saharan Africa will return to international markets this year, despite concerns about the high level of indebtedness.

“Following a significant change in market sentiment in the second quarter of last year, sovereign debt-issuing countries in sub-Saharan Africa regained access to the international debt market,” reads a market analysis of African debt.

The document, sent to investors and to which Lusa had access, notes that since the third quarter of last year, only four countries have issued debt – Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, Egypt and Morocco – hoping that others will follow this year because of “favorable liquidity conditions” and who take the opportunity to “roll over the debt”, that is to say, extend payment terms and finance the widening of budget deficits.

“We expect African country debt issuance to recover this year, reaching around $ 25 billion [20,6 mil milhões de euros], above $ 15 billion [12,6 mil milhões de euros] last year, mainly due to the recovery in sub-Saharan Africa, which issued just $ 5.2 billion last year [4,1 mil milhões de euros]», Estimates the IFI.

These figures, if confirmed, will make 2021 “the third most important year in terms of debt issuance, just under $ 26.6 billion. [21,9 mil milhões de euros] in 2019 and $ 28.8 billion [23,7 mil milhões de euros] 2018, which clearly demonstrates the dramatic positive change in market sentiment in the second quarter of last year ”.

However, they warn, “medium-term concerns persist, with African countries facing payments of nearly $ 100 billion. [82,4 mil milhões de euros] between 2021 and 2032, due to the strong issuance in recent years “, in which they took advantage of the low interest rate environment following the global financial crisis”, issuing 147 billion dollars (121.1 billion d ‘euros) between 2009 and 2020.

Of these 100 billion, “58 billion dollars [484 mil milhões de euros] represent emissions from sub-Saharan African countries ”.

For this year, the IFI expects countries to return to the market, “with the exception of Angola, where unfavorable debt dynamics have caused the ratings of all three rating agencies to decline.” .

Despite the covid-19 pandemic and the various regional developments, the economists of this association of private creditors stress that “market sentiment seems to be largely favorable to Africa, with most countries seeing their debt trading at values”. equal to or less than pandemic levels. “.

With data up to this month, 20 African countries owe a total of $ 134 billion [110,7 mil milhões de euros], with sub-Saharan Africa worth around 60%, but relative to gross domestic product (GDP), the debt burden is highest in North Africa, where sovereign debt securities (Eurobonds) account for around 10% of the region’s wealth, conclude IFI economists.