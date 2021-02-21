10,400 additional cases and 319 deaths in Africa in the last 24 hours – Observer

In the past 24 hours, Africa has recorded an additional 10,400 cases of covid-19, now totaling 3,819,576 infected and 100,993 dead, 319 more, according to the latest official data on the pandemic in the region.

According to the African Union Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), in the past 24 hours, 3,372,490 people have recovered, or 12,560 more, again higher than the number of new infections recorded. during the same period in the 55 member states of the organization.

Southern Africa remains the worst affected region, with 1,808,845 cases and 55,054 deaths. In this region, South Africa, the country most affected by covid-19 on the continent, has 1,502,367 infections and 48,940 deaths.

North Africa is the second most affected area by the pandemic, with 1,144,255 people infected and 32,090 dead.

East Africa has 391,706 infections and 7,357 deaths, while in West Africa the number of infections is 375,836 and the number of deaths is 4,767.

Central Africa has 98,934 cases and 1,725 ​​deaths.

Egypt, which is the second African country with the most deaths, after South Africa, has 10,298 deaths and 177,543 infected, followed by Morocco, with 8,548 deaths and 480,948 cases.

Among the most affected countries are also Tunisia, with 7,755 deaths and 227,643 cases, Algeria, with 2,960 deaths and 111,672 infected, and Ethiopia, with 2,271 deaths and 151,857 infections.

Regarding the Portuguese-speaking countries, Mozambique records 587 deaths and 54,968 cases, followed by Angola (498 deaths and 20,499 cases of infection), Cape Verde (143 deaths and 14,999 cases), Equatorial Guinea (89 deaths and 5,798 cases), Guinea-Bissau (46 deaths and 3,091 cases) and São Tomé and Príncipe (20 deaths and 1,578 cases).

The first case of covid-19 in Africa appeared in Egypt on February 14, 2020, and Nigeria was the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to report cases of infection on February 28.

The covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,453,070 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 110.7 million cases of infection, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China.