Activist released from Cabinda says detentions are recurrent – Observer

Cabinda political activist André Bônzela, released by court order due to excessive pre-trial detention, said on Sunday that the situation he was facing was recurrent and that the population “had no right to anything”.

André Bônzela, Maurício Gimi and João Mampuela, members of the organization União dos Cabindenses para Independência (UCI), were detained between June 28 and 30, 2020, accused of the crimes of rebellion, contempt of the state and of criminal association, after being released on Friday, under penalty of identity and residence, due to excessive preventive detention.

Speaking to the Lusa agency, André Bônzela judged the detention “illegal and arbitrary”, wondering how people walking in the street can be accused of rebellion.

“The detention was illegal and arbitrary, because we were walking in the street, we were going to the stop to take the taxi and then we were surprised by a jeep with tinted windows, where people were dressed in civilian clothes, with sunglasses. sun, pistols, without any badge identifying that they were men of authority, ”he explained.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

According to André Bônzela, the activists thought it was an attempted kidnapping, but the confusion generated caused traffic jams and people became aware of the situation.

“It made us understand that they wanted to kidnap Maurício Gimbi, but since we were together, I did not accept that he was alone. They ended up taking the two to CIS [Serviço de Investigação Criminal]”, mentionned.

At SIC, we were heard and directed to the civilian channel, where, the activist stressed, “there were still many attempts” to get them to an uncertain place.

“On the third day, I remember, one day we went without seeing our family members, they said these prisoners were not at the facility. There were many complaints on social networks and in the media and that’s what came to save us that night, ”he said.

André Bônzela recalled that activists do not accept the crimes of which they are accused.

During the seven months in prison, the activist stressed that there were no conditions and that they were being mistreated.

“Without notifying the lawyers, no one, we were surprised to go to court to be heard. Then they understood that we had to be brought back to freedom, but in terms of identity and residence, ”he declared.

André Bônzela had a job, but due to the detention, he saw his salary canceled, having ended up losing his job. Today he is without any remuneration,

About the prison, André Bônzela mentioned that there was overcrowding, in a cell with four beds there were up to 15 people, the corridors did not have space to pass people.

“The treatment was cruel, there was no water to drink, just to bathe, it was difficult. There are a lot of contagious diseases, we are in a moment of pandemic and the authorities did not want to know it, so far what there is is inhuman, ”he stressed.

The pronunciation describes that on June 28, Maurício Gime and André Bônzela were found stamping A4 brochures, with the words: “Hands off, lower the war in Cabinda, Cabinda is not Angola, we want to dialogue, Viva Liberdade, Viva o Povo Cabinda ”.

André Bônzela dismissed the accusation, admitting that the brochures are written by the organization, but were not pasted by it.

Asked about the purpose of the brochures, the activist said “they should only warn the Angolan entities to lower their weapons”.

“Because what is the democratic rule of law? People should have the right to opinion, expression and more. On the contrary, they do not allow us anything, nothing at all, at home we are constantly monitored, we can no longer speak, we can not do anything, it is an authentic dictatorship what is happening in Cabinda ”, he said. he lamented.

“Cabinda is a territory with resources and [há um] high unemployment. The people, owners of the province, we have no rights, social conditions do not exist, there are no schools, no hospitals, ”he criticized.

The UCI was created in 2018 and has more than 5,000 members, said André Bônzela, stressing that it is a philanthropic and peaceful organization that fights for Cabinda’s right to self-determination and independence. .

Maurício Gimbi is the head of the UCI, being the vice-president André Bônzela, while João Mampuela is the director of the president’s office.

Arão Tempo, a lawyer for the activists, said he would wait until the trial to raise the unconstitutionality or go to the Constitutional Court to plead unconstitutionality.