The Tunisian coast guard on Monday recovered 21 bodies of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa and rescued 50 off Sfax, in the center of the country, after the sinking of their boat which was trying to reach Europe clandestinely.

“We recovered 21 bodies of migrants after their boat sank on July 4, and 50 were rescued,” Tunisian National Guard spokesman Hucem Edin Jebabli told AFP.

