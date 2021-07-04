7 policemen fell for drug trafficking in Bogotá: the city commander himself denounced them

Reference image. Micro-traffic in Bogotá. Photo: Colprensa.

This Saturday July 3 The nation’s attorney general’s office captured seven men in uniform inside the Mártires town police station, after General Jorge Eliécer Camacho, Bogotá’s police commander, denounced them for alleged collaboration with gangs micro-trafficking. Among those arrested are a mayor and 6 patrol officers.

Noticias Uno questioned a policeman who gave some details about how the detainees were involved in the illegal trade and said the mayor and the 6 patrol officers They authorized the sale of cocaine in the area in exchange for fees paid by criminal gangs found in the area.

According to the police chief, this is part of the process that is carried out within the institution to rid it of corruption and people in uniform who damage the image of the institution and do not perform their functions.

“These are activities that blur the institutional image. They leave the paths of legality to support the citizens of our country “added General Jorge Eliécer Camacho, commander of the Bogotá police, in dialogue with this newspaper.

Inmates identified as the patrollers Jhon Fredy Rodríguez, William Arley Tabla, Daniel Felipe Camargo, Julio Miguel Pana, Cristian Camilo Franco, Jeferson Vásquez and the mayor Carlo Andrés Pava, They are charged with conspiracy to commit crimes for the purposes of manufacturing, trafficking and transporting drugs, as well as personal corruption.

According to Pulzo, the men in uniform are being held in security and Next Tuesday, there will be a hearing for the imputation of charges Against them.

At the beginning of April in the city of Los Mártires, the police, together with the prosecutor’s office and the mayor’s office, demolished and recovered a property in central Bogotá, where drugs were sold and consumed.

According to official information from the authorities in charge, the property, located at 17a rue # 16-53 in the La Favorita district, had been searched five times. and it had architectural shields or ultra-secure doors, which had small holes for the so-called “ticket office” to deliver psychoactive substances, and so they could escape a possible operation on the roofs of buildings.

The men in uniform initially carried out the check with drug seizures and seizures. After the searches, there was a repeat offense and the owner of the property did nothing, which is why it was expropriated by the Special Assets Society and will be taken into custody.

The authorities have shown that in the area there are more critical points, properties that are used for the instrumentalization of children and adolescents, the sale and consumption of hallucinogenic substances., also referred to as “jars” of microtrafficking.

In order to reclaim the area and help the people of the city and their needs, the Botanical Garden of Bogotá inaugurated last week the property which has now become an urban garden.

“In this space, we pretend that people plant their food which they will later take home, but in addition take this model to your terraces and patios”, Said the local mayor of Los Mártires, Tatiana Piñeros.

