Global Epoxy Resin Market 2022 : Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast 2028

The report covers forecast and analysis for the epoxy resin market on a global and regional level. Epoxy resin is the thermosetting synthetic polymer having properties such as adhesive strength, luster, and hardness. The study provides historic data of 2020 along with a forecast from 2022 to 2028 based on both revenue (USD Billion) and volume (Kilo tons). The study includes drivers and restraints for the epoxy resin market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the epoxy resin market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the epoxy resin market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the epoxy resin market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications segments are benchmarked based on their market growth rate, size, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the epoxy resin market by segmenting the market based on applications. All the application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2021. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global epoxy resin market. Key players in the market include Huntsman Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc., Nan Ya Plastic Corporation, Sika AG, Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Ashland Inc., Cytec, NAMA Chemicals, 3M Company, Du Pont, BASF SE, Baling Petrochemical and Spol Chemie.

Epoxy Resin Market: Application Analysis

Paints & Coatings

Wind Energy

Composites

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Global Epoxy Resin Market: Regional Segment Analysis