“A conservative bloc has ended”: the sentences of AMLO in its third government report

Video: Government of Mexico

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador presented his third government report to the National Palace on Thursday. With a reduced number of guests, the Mexican president highlighted the achievements of his administration three years after taking office.

During his message of about 45 minutes, he addressed the health emergency due to Covid-19, the vaccination plan, the violence in Mexico, the economic outlook, as well as the past elections and the conservative bloc that is was integrated into it, he said, openly. against the transformation project.

Here are the most striking phrases from López Obrador’s message in his third government report:

* COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE

– “The application of new drugs, especially the vaccine, is starting to bear fruit. We must not fail to recognize the joint effort of the people and the government to gradually return to normalcy.”

– “I underline the support of Cuba, Argentina, United States, Russia, China and India. We have 35% of the entire population over 18 vaccinated ”.

– “Commitment to vaccinate even with a dose to all over the age of 18 years of the country, for the month of October, with the aim that we arrive at the winter more protected ”.

– “The national immunization program has worked effectively. To date, we have received 57 million 336 thousand 595 doses of Pfizer vaccines, Sinovac, Spoutnik, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Cansino; pharmaceutical companies and foreign governments who have demonstrated, through actions, their solidarity with Mexico ”.

“We have done everything humanly possible to face the pandemic and save lives. “

*Economy

– “Almost all forecasts for this year agree that the economy will grow by about 6 percent; we did not contract any additional public debt; as has not happened for three decades, the peso has not devalued for the first two and a half years of our government, and the minimum wage has increased by 44% in real terms, as he has not seen for 36 years ”.

– “The most important thing is that the pandemic it did not lead to a consumer crisis; through remittances and support for social programs that come in and are applied from the bottom up ”.

– “There were no attacks on stores or acts of vandalism or desperation due to hunger or neglect of people’s basic needs.”

*Security

– “The gangs were already integrated, the criminal groups when we arrived, I don’t think any new groups were created in these two and a half years, it’s the Jalisco or Pacific cartel or the Guanajuato cartel, that already existed. “

– “We face them not by declaring war on them, because violence cannot be confronted with violence, but with other more humane and effective methods.”

– “Since we have been in government, homicides have decreased by 2%, vehicle thefts by 40%, kidnappings by 41%, home thefts by 26%, although we still have increases of 14% in feminicides, nine percent. the theft of individual public transport and in 26% extortion ”.

* Elections 2021

– “We were able to organize one of the most numerous and competitive elections in the history of Mexico, without major problems and by consolidating the democratic system and method ”.

–“On this occasion, no state election took place. The shameful buying of votes with cash, cards or pantry delivery hasn’t stopped, but there has been no massacres or violence against innocent citizens who have gone on a rampage to sow the fear “

– “No significant demonstration was recorded in the streets or squares of the republic, sWe have guaranteed full freedoms, without the political, media or police repression of the past ”.

– “The alliance“ Together we make history ”, which defends our transformation project, triumphed in 186 of the 300 contested constituencies, while the conservative bloc obtained 107 and the Citizen Movement party, seven; if to this is added the distribution of multi-members, the bench in our favor will have a comfortable majority ”.

Conservative block

– “Regarding the results, I consider it necessary to analyze the fact that due to the transformation that we are applying, a conservative bloc openly opposed to the government that I represent and to the public policies that we lead has ended.

– “This reactionary group will always be respected and will have the freedom to exercise its right to disagree. They are adversaries, not enemies ”.

– “They will not be able to stop aid intended for the poor … or whatever it is, nothing, which is intended for the poor whom they hate because, with honorable exceptions, the conservatives are classists, racists and hypocrites , as he said in one of the few times that President Juárez has discussed the issue ”.

– “I neither possess nor aspire to have the monopoly of absolute truth, that is why I repeat it: our adversaries will always receive from the government that I represent, the respect and the freedom, to which they have the right, to demonstrate without limits, repression or censorship.

* Three years in government

– “No one, in honor of the truth, can say that I have not fulfilled my commitment to banish corruption and to use my imagination, my experience and my work for the good of the people and the nation. “

– “Achievements are in sight, despite the pandemic and the suffering it has caused.”

– “We are well qualified, but we aspire to convince more people that the best thing for all is to raise honesty to the highest rank and to show, to feel proud, of the great store of cultural, moral values and spiritual ones that we have inherited from our ancestors. This is the greatness of Mexico ”-

– “It is a collective duty of nations to offer each of their daughters and sons a cradle to be born, an office to learn, tools to work, a bed to sleep, a table to eat, a roof for. shelter, a place in the hospital to heal and a grave to rest ”.

– “Thank you for confirming your confidence in me; I repeat, I will always be at your level and I will never, never betray you ”.

