Accusations, criticisms and FIA response: the reality of Checo’s clashes with Norris and Leclerc

This is how Checo Pérez lost the track trying to overtake Norris

Michael Masi, director of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), explained what were the sanction criteria Sergio Checo Perez at the Austrian Formula 1 Grand Prix.

“Checo was completely attached to Lando, he was totally beside Lando. There is therefore a responsibility to leave a car wide in relation to the limit of the track. Then it was the same in the movement with Checo and Charles at the exit of turn 4, and later with ‘Checo’ and Charles again at the exit of turn 6 ″, he stressed.

“In all three circumstances, the width of one car should have been left at the edge of the track because the two cars were side by side. Obviously, the gravel has an impact on this place, ”he added.

The Mexican pilot was also “disapprove“By two Italian media after he finished in sixth position and received a 10 second penalty.

The prestigious Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport has put a score of 5 the Mexican driver for the incident in which he played with Lando Norris, which cost him another podium with Red Bull.

“Overtaking Norris from the outside in the opening laps was too risky and cost him an infallible podium. This is not what you would expect from an experienced driver if you are fighting for the Manufacturers’ title.Wrote the European newspaper.

The same newspaper praised the performance of the British pilot because he had managed to overcome the maneuvers of Checo Pérez: “It’s like the wizard in Harry Potter, who works wonders. Yesterday he managed to fight with the Mercedes, with the same strategy, giving McLaren a new podium. And without the punishment in the duel with Checo Pérez (there were too many and excessive) he could have gone even further”.

OA Sport, another Italian sports newspaper, criticized Checo’s performance and said that despite the “immense pressure” to be the colleague of Max Verstappen, should have the “suitable antibodies”.

“It’s not the weekend the Mexican was waiting for. He begins the race defending against Lewis Hamilton, He then tries to attack Lando Norris and finds himself on the gravel. He tries to rebuild his Grand Prix, but does not manage to get out of the duels with Ferrari and Daniel Ricciardo, so he largely competes with the range of his RB16B, he therefore sends Charles Leclerc to the ground twice and receives a penalty of 10 seconds (5 + 5). Being the neighbor of Max Verstappen’s box is not easy for anyone, but Checo Pérez should have the right antibodies”.

Clean Lando norris described as “stupid“The maneuver that played Sergio Perez in the fourth round of the Austrian Grand Prix.

“He tried to get out, which is kinda stupid. Then he himself deviated from the path. I didn’t even push him off the track so that frustrates me (the punishment)“, He explained.

The controversy over the contact between Norris Yes Czech Pérez occurred after the initial deactivation restart to remove the Alpine from Esteban Ocon, it got tangled up, when the Mexican tried to defeat the English and the two fought for second position.

The Aztecs got out and when they reached a right turn, contact between them was generated where Pérez’s car stepped on the leca bed and was injured. He was able to continue in the race, but fell to tenth place. For the maneuver, the British received a penalty of five seconds. The measure of the stewards did not suit Lando, who shot on the radio “what do you expect from someone who wants to overtake you on the outside”.

The Mexican also played alongside the Monaco driver Charles Leclerc two incidents that resulted in penalties for Pérez. In one recording, he even listened to Charles insult Checo: “This guy is an idiot. Get out of this damn way “, has he been heard.

“My career has been a disaster”, Said ‘Checo’, who reached this weekend the 200 Grand Prix in Formula 1 and that he is now 78 points behind his teammate Max Verstappen, Leader of the world championship, alongside the man who leads the Constructors’ World Cup for Red Bull, with 286 points, 44 more than Mercedes.

