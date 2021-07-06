Air quality in the urban Lota today July 5, 2021 – ICAP air conditioning

Good (PM 2.5 3 µg ∕ m3) ICAP 6

Good (MP 10 3 µg ∕ m3N) ICAP 2

Good (nitrogen dioxide 0.03 ppbv)

Good (carbon monoxide 1.09 ppmv)

Good (Ozone 24 ppbv)

ICAP

Air Quality Index Referred to Particles (ICAP) according to DS n ° 59/1998 of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic (MINSEGPRES) which establishes the Primary Standard of Quality of Respirable Particulate Matter MP10 and especially the levels which define the Environment Emergency situations.

Good Regular Pre-emergency Alert Emergency 0 – 99 100 – 199 200 – 299300 – 499500 – Superior

Guide to understanding restrictions and measures regarding environmental air quality.

WELL

Heating: Prohibition of the use of wood stoves (except pellet) in the province of Santiago and the municipalities of San Bernardo and Puente Alto.

Smoke control visible towards the radiators.

Automobile: Permanent restriction to vehicles without a green seal inside the Américo Vespucio ring and 4-digit restriction outside the A. Vespucio ring, Monday to Friday.

Permanent restriction to vehicles with green seal (2 digits), registered before September 1, 2011, from Monday to Friday.

Motorcycles: Permanent restriction to motorcycles (2 digits), registered before September 1, 2010, from Monday to Friday.

Trucks “Restricted to the transport of goods, no green seal, 4 digits, Monday to Friday.

Stationary sources: not applicable

Dry firewood: Ban on agricultural burning throughout the metropolitan area, between March 15 and September 30.

Physical activity: not applicable

REGULAR

Heating appliances: Prohibition of the use of wood-burning appliances (except pellets) in the province of Santiago and the municipalities of San Bernardo and Puente Alto.

Smoke control visible towards the radiators.

Automobile: Permanent restriction to vehicles without a green seal inside the Américo Vespucio ring and 4-digit restriction outside the A. Vespucio ring, Monday to Friday.

Permanent restriction to vehicles with green seal (2 digits), registered before September 1, 2011, from Monday to Friday.

Motorcycles: Permanent restriction to motorcycles (2 digits), registered before September 1, 2010, from Monday to Friday Transport of goods: Restriction to the transport of goods, no green seal, 4 digits, from Monday to Friday.

Stationary sources: Not applicable Dry firewood: Ban on agricultural burns throughout the metropolitan area, between March 15 and September 30.

Physical activity: not applicable

ALERT

Heating appliances: The use of wood-burning appliances (except pellets) is prohibited throughout the metropolitan area.

Smoke control visible towards the radiators.

Automobile: Permanent restriction to vehicles without a green seal inside the Américo Vespucio ring and 4-digit restriction outside the A. Vespucio ring, Monday to Friday.

Permanent restriction to vehicles with green seal (2 digits), registered before September 1, 2011, from Monday to Friday.

Motorcycles: Permanent restriction to motorcycles (2 digits), registered before September 1, 2010, from Monday to Friday.

Freight Transportation: Cargo transportation restriction, no green seal, 4 digits, Monday through Friday.

Stationary sources: not applicable

Dry firewood: Ban on agricultural burning throughout the metropolitan area, between March 15 and September 30.

Physical activity: It is recommended to refrain from physical activities. The RM Education SEREMI can recommend modifying physical activity in schools.

PRE-EMERGENCY

Heaters: The use of wood-burning appliances, including pellets, is prohibited throughout the metropolitan area.

Smoke control visible towards the radiators.

Automobile: Permanent restriction to vehicles without a green seal in the A Vespucio ring between 7:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. and a 6-digit restriction outside of the A Vespucio ring, any day of the week.

Permanent restriction to vehicles with green seal (2 digits), registered before September 1, 2011, from Monday to Friday.

Motorcycles: Permanent restriction to motorcycles (2 digits), registered before September 1, 2010, from Monday to Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Freight transport: Cargo transport restriction, without green seal, 6 digits Monday to Friday and 4 digits on weekends and / or holidays. Freight transport restriction, with green seal, 2 digits Monday to Friday and 2 digits on weekends and / or holidays

Stationary sources: They paralyze point and cluster sources which have not proved, by isokinetic measurements, that their particulate matter concentrations are lower than that established by the Plan.

Dry firewood: Ban on agricultural burning throughout the metropolitan area, between March 15 and September 30.

Physical activity: It is recommended to refrain from physical activities. The RM Education SEREMI can recommend modifying physical activity in schools.

EMERGENCY

Heaters: The ban on the use of wood-burning appliances includes pellets throughout the metropolitan area.

Smoke control visible towards the radiators.

Automobile: Permanent restriction to vehicles without a green seal in the Américo Vespucio ring and 8-digit restriction outside the A Vespucio ring, any day of the week between 7:30 am and 9:00 pm.

4-digit restriction for Green Seal vehicles, registered before September 1, 2011, any day of the week.

Motorcycles: 4-digit restriction, to motorcycles registered before September 1, 2010, any day of the week between 7:30 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Freight transport: Cargo transport restriction, without green seal, 8 digits Monday to Friday and 6 digits on weekends and / or holidays. Freight transport restriction, with green seal, 4 digits, from Monday to Friday. Friday and 4 digits weekends and / or holidays.

Fixed Sources: Paralysis of Fixed Sources which do not reach their new Annual PM Emission Targets, according to the SEREMI list of Salud RM See in: SEREMI site of Salud

Dry firewood: Ban on agricultural burning throughout the metropolitan area, between March 15 and September 30.

Physical activity: It is recommended to refrain from physical activities. The RM Education SEREMI can recommend modifying physical activity in schools.

GENERAL RECOMMENDATIONS It is recommended in the days of pre-emergency and environmental emergency the use of masks for the elderly, children, pregnant women and chronically ill. Prefer public transport and / or share your car. Keep your vehicle with up-to-date gas control and Change the oil before its expiration date. Do not smoke inside your home, workplace or office. When buying a heater, make sure it is certified for emissions, energy efficiency, and safety. Do not burn leaves or trash. Report those who do not comply with the measures adopted for alert, pre-emergency and emergency days. For more information see the Complaints page Maintain your stove at the intervals indicated by the manufacturer Correct use of the stoves Always use dry wood (less than 25% humidity), distributed by established traders Always use cut wood, do not burn no whole logs. wood stoves, light the fire only with paper and dry chips. In wood-burning stoves, leave the draft fully open for at least 10 minutes after lighting the fire or reloading the wood. Constantly check the smoke outlet in the barrel of your stove or wood stove. If it is visible, open the draft on your heater to maintain a bright flame. Never completely shut off the draft of your stove, avoid the formation of a layer of creosote and soot on your keg, as this increases the risk of ignition, decreases the heating capacity and your stove pollutes more. your old stove by a lower emissions and greater efficiency. Favor the use of alternative fuels such as: gas, electricity, briquettes, petroleum derivatives, pellets, among others. All firewood merchants must have a municipal license, tax and forestry documentation, which accredits the legal origin of firewood.Ask for your ticket when purchasing firewood. With it, you can assert your right as a consumer to exchange the product or refund if you are not satisfied with the purchase.

What is a pollutant?

Any element, energy, radiation, vibration or noise whose presence in the environment, at certain levels, may constitute a risk for human health, for the quality of life of the population, for the preservation of nature or for the environment. conservation of environmental heritage. .

What is air pollution?

Presence of pollutants in the atmosphere, such as dust, gases or smoke in quantities and during periods harmful to humans, wildlife and property. These pollutants can be of natural origin or produced by humans directly or indirectly.

What are the effects of air pollution?

Pollution is responsible for serious impacts on the health of the population suffering from respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. It is linked to premature mortality events and hospitalizations, particularly affecting people over 65, under 8 and those with chronic health problems (respiratory or cardiovascular). On the other hand, air pollution is responsible for producing negative impacts on ecosystems, contributing to processes such as acid rain, depletion of the ozone layer and the generation of photochemical smog, as well. than by contributing to climate change.

What are particles (PM)?

Particulate matter (PM) is an air pollutant that corresponds to suspended liquid or solid particles, which can be classified according to their diameter as PM10 (coarse) and PM2.5 (fine). The first is where the particles are less than 10 microns (or microns) in diameter and the second is where the particles are less than 2.5 microns in diameter. For the same reason, the MP2.5 is contained in the MP10. There are also the so-called ultrafine PM, with a diameter of about 0.1 diameterm. The PM concentration is the temporary average value detected in the air and is measured in micrograms per normal cubic meter (μg / m3N). beach sand with particles MP10 and MP2.5

What is a breathable particulate material?

It includes particles with a diameter of less than 10 µm, ie PM10. These particles enter the entire respiratory system to the lungs, causing irritation and affecting various diseases.

What is an atmospheric decontamination prevention plan?

It is an environmental management instrument which aims to avoid exceeding primary or secondary environmental standards in a latent zone. A latent zone is a geographical area in which the measurement of the concentration of pollutants in the air, water or soil is between 80% and 100% of the value of the respective environmental quality standard.

What is an atmospheric decontamination plan?

It is an environmental management instrument designed to reduce the presence of pollutants to the levels set by primary or secondary standards in a saturated area. A saturated zone is a geographic area in which one or more environmental quality standards are exceeded.