Alberto Fernández finalizes details of decree for Argentina to have Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen vaccines

After several twists and turns, the government seems to be approaching the end of the controversy over Pfizer’s vaccines. As confirmed at Infobae sources of the Casa Rosada, Alberto Fernández finalizes the details of a decree so that Argentina has vaccines from this North American laboratory but also from Moderna and Janssen, which are manufactured by Johnson & Johnson.

The decree will bring Argentina’s legislation into line with US standards to ensure North American businesses are not damaged. In addition, this will allow Argentina not only to purchase vaccines, but unblock negotiations with the Biden government so that the donations he implemented after arriving at the White House to arrive.

The president’s idea is to finish review the text tomorrow and publish it in the Official Journal on Saturday.

The official decision is known after the Frente de Todos en Diputados did not agree to change the vaccine law and remove the word “negligence” so that Argentinian law would allow the Pfizer vaccine. The request was made by the deputy of Ensemble pour le changer Carmen Polledo, who asked for a derogation from the debate, something that required two-thirds of the votes to be debated and approved without the rule going through the committees.

Polledo pidió una votación nominal por lo que cada legislador tuvo que votar pero, en la previa al voto, el bloque del Frente de Todos se opuso y el encargado de explicar las razones fue el diputado Pablo Yedlin, president of the Comisión de Acción Social y Public health.

The lawmaker stressed that they were “ready to do whatever it takes” to save the lives of Argentines and although he denied that there is a concept of geopolitics, he referred to the fact that vaccines “arrived later” than expected. Referring to the refusal to block, Yedlin said, “Now is not the time, the executive is in negotiations with the lab and we are not going to change the law just yet.”

Legal complications in obtaining the vaccine from Pfizer – and in addition to other laboratories – created a problem within the Government regarding the Mercosur partners because they all benefited from donations from the United States and made progress in their vaccination plans.

There are 14 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson that the government of Joseph Biden has earmarked for much of Latin America. Cargoes have already arrived over the weekend in Brazil and the two other common market partners, Uruguay and Paraguay, will get them in the first days of July.

Argentina is only allowed one of the three vaccines included in US donations. Pfizer was cleared by ANMAT in December 2020 for emergency use.

Another key point, which served as an argument this afternoon in the Chamber of Deputies, is that the Pfizer vaccine it is one of the few that has been approved for pediatric use. Those under 18, for the time being, have been excluded from the government’s vaccination plan. Several groups of parents who have children with previous illnesses began to demand a few weeks ago that they be included as a priority given the possibility of a new epidemic in the country.

