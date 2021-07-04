Argentina beats Ecuador to duel for place in Copa America semi-finals

Compact Argentina – Ecuador

Argentina faces his first kill or die match in the Copa América after a convincing performance in the group stage: finished leader and undefeated in his zone. The rival is Ecuador, who was ranked fairly but has menacing individualities. The final touch of the Copa América quarter-finals takes place at the Pedro Ludovico Teixeira Olympic Stadium in Goiania and is refereed by Brazilian Wilton Sampaio. They broadcast public television, TyC Sports and DirecTV. Whoever qualifies will be measured in the next instance with Colombia, who eliminated Uruguay on penalties in the first round.

Argentina bet on aggression from the start. Soon Lautaro Martinez became the spearhead of the Albiceleste attack: at 2 minutes the goalkeeper Hernan Galindez he stayed with his first intervention and at 13 ′ the Ecuadorian defense stifled his cry on the line after a good qualification from German Pezzella and a good maneuver to avoid the keeper. Of the Lionel scaloni they put good pressure at the start of a French team which could not break this siege in the first minutes.

Lionel Messi, very mobile in attack, he is also starting to accumulate lost opportunities. About 15 ′ he attempted a shot which bounced off the hand of Pervis Estupiñán (involuntarily) and which, after this detour, Lautaro could not define with precision. From that action came a corner that Pezzella directed just off the mark. Argentina was more, but could not translate this superiority on the scoreboard.

The clearest for La Pulga came towards the 22 ‘: after taking advantage of an error in the exit of the Ecuadorian bottom, he went towards the goal and defined, but his shot crashed at the base of the post. Fortune did not seem to be on the side of the albiceleste, who was soon surprised by an appearance of Jhegson mendez who forced a saving appearance from the archer Emiliano Martínez.

This is a part of the match in which Scaloni’s men suffered a series of incidents, such as a play in which a Giovani lo celso they stopped him with a foul and the referee Wilton sampaio did not apply the law of advantage when the ball was left at Lautaro Martinez. Ecuador later returned to prowl the scoreboard opening with a dangerous cross from the left who miraculously failed to push two footballers from the Habs team almost over the line – and with Draw Martinez already expired.

But the Albiceleste team would regain the 1-0 as the initial phase drew to a close. After an action in which Marcos Acuña he attacked with decision and finished in position 9 to define deviant, it was Lionel messi -which if not- the one who led the offensive that ended in the goal. The Rosario allowed the left to Nicolas gonzalez, who came up against the hasty departure of goalkeeper Galíndez in his race. The ball again led to the captain of the national team, who found only in the box to Rodrigo de Paul. Already with the disturbed rival body, the ex Racing defined with simplicity to score the 1-0.

The emotions were not going to end there as Argentina were able to increase the gap before the break with a free kick on which Galíndez stood out with a covered brace against Nicolas Gonzalez. Ecuador also had their chance to be tied: Enner Valence he took a slightly wide header in clear action during the last minute of the stage.

Previous:

The set led by Lionel scaloni he deserved better luck on his debut against Chile and went on to put in convincing performances in narrow wins against Uruguay and Paraguay. Already classified in the quarter-finals, he beat Bolivia in a duel in which the technical staff kept some players who had a yellow card and were on the verge of suspension, as well as others who were physically complicated.

Scaloni chose Marcos Acuña and not Nicolás Tagliafico, confirmed in advance to Gio Lo Celso and was defined by Leandro Paredes before Guido Rodríguez. In addition, Nicolás González won the standoff against Alejandro Papu Gómez. For its part, Christian Cuti Rosemary finally he will not be part of the game due to his physical problems and he left the site to Germán Pezzella.

In the last game, Argentina beat Ecuador 1-0 with a penalty from Messi (REUTERS / Marcelo Endelli)

“Ecuador has an aggressive way of playing, in the middle they put a lot of pressure, they are dynamic young players. It is true that the rivals have not been able to clearly dominate them in past matches due to the fact that they have fast players. It will be about enjoying the moments. Look for these spaces and take advantage of them ”, analyzed the DT of the Albiceleste about the opponent in service.

La Tri did not perform well in the group stage and finished the round in fourth position in their zone after the draw against Brazil. The truth is that after two consecutive losses in the playoffs (Brazil and Peru), the Ecuadorians recorded another fall against Colombia in their Copa América debut and did not go beyond the draw against Venezuela (Vinotinto matched them in added time) and Peru, who came back 0-2.

Gustavo Alfaro is prioritizing the qualifying and quota with which he dreams of competing in the next World Cup event and plans to go gradually with a group of youngsters who have performed well in qualifying for Qatar. Against Argentina, he asked his squad not to shrink: “We know the favoritism is on the Argentina side as it was on the Brazil side. The important thing is to believe. The hierarchy must be respected but it is not to be feared “. He will seek his cast to add offensive aggressiveness to the fine task he demonstrated in the Bombonera against the Scaloni team for the first day of the Qualifiers.

The winner of this match will meet Colombia (defeated Uruguay on penalties) on Tuesday July 6 at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia (the other semi-final between Brazil and Peru will take place the day before in Rio de Janeiro) .

It should be noted that if Argentina pursues the continental title which has been refused to it since 1993 and with which it could reach Uruguay as the maximum historical exhibitor with 15 titles, Ecuador records poor performances in this competition: it barely reached a fourth place in two editions that it had as organizer (1959 and 1993) and never beat the Albiceleste in America’s Cup.

Ecuador could never beat Argentina in the Copa América (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

TRAINING:

Stadium: Olympic Pedro Ludovico Teixeira (Goiania)

Arbitrator: Wilton Sampaio (Brazil)

Hour: 22.00

Television: Public TV, TyC Sports and DirecTV

KEEP READING:

Gustavo Alfaro highlighted how Ecuador will look to counter Argentina and responded to those who call him a “defensive coach”.Lionel Messi’s change of look ahead of national team game against Ecuador“I see no sense in the presence of Agüero in the national team”: the acid criticism of a world championThe hilarious story of the Argentine footballer who owes Messi 50 dollars for 17 years and goes viral: “This is my anecdote with him”