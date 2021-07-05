Argentina – Grupo Insur completes the works of the hotel which will be operated by Grupo Hotusa under the name Eurostars Guadalquivir

Located in one of the main arteries of Seville, a few minutes walk from the city center and very close to the exhibition center, Paseo de Colón, the Maestranza bullring and the main historical monuments of the city. The Andalusian real estate group has invested 12 million in the adaptation of the building and generated 100 jobs.

The Andalusian real estate group has invested 12 million in the adaptation of the building and generated 100 jobs

Grupo Insur, through its subsidiary Insur Patrimonial, delivered to Eurostars Hotel Company, the hotel chain of Grupo Hotusa, the hotel located at 23, Avda República Argentina in Seville. The establishment, which will be marketed under the name Eurostars Guadalquivir, involved an investment of 12 million euros and stands out for its privileged location, exquisite design and the highest quality of its finishes.

Eurostars Guadalquivir, which Eurostars Hotel Company will operate on a rental basis, is located in the Buenos Aires building, owned by Grupo Insur, which has carried out a complete reform of the property into a four-star hotel establishment equipped with the latest technological innovations and the highest quality standards in terms of comfort and durability. In this sense, it should be noted that for the realization of the project, Grupo Insur has generated more than 100 jobs between direct and indirect jobs.

Covering an area of ​​8,241 square meters and designed by the EA Forum architecture studio, the hotel has a restaurant, lobby bar, gym and spa, in facilities that stand out for the uniqueness of their rooms which offer a modern and versatile environment. finish. Eurostars Guadalquivir also benefits from parking in the Buenos Aires building, with four underground floors suitable for parking.

Located in one of Seville’s main arteries, a few minutes walk from the city center and close to the exhibition center, Paseo de Colón, the Maestranza bullring and the main historical monuments of the city, the hotel is located in one of the districts with the strongest commercial activity of the Andalusian capital. The new establishment, which fills the hotel shortage in the Los Remedios district, is expected to open in August.

Commitment to the hotel sector is nothing new for Grupo Insur. Thus, it should be noted that already in 2018 another four-star urban hotel rental project for Grupo Hotusa was completed in the old Endesa building, located in García Lovera Street in Cordoba, a unique building in the heart of the Cordovan capital. .

Grupo Insur is a comprehensive property management company with over 75 years of experience in the sector. Listed since 1984, it develops the promotion and construction of housing in Madrid, Andalusia and Extremadura. Currently, it is executing, as part of a joint venture with Anida (BBVA Group), the largest urban development project in the Andalusian community, Entreúcleos, in Dos Hermanas (Seville).

In the office market, it is the leader in Andalusia with more than 120,000 square meters of offices, hotels, commercial premises and more than 2,800 parking spaces. In Madrid, it owns the north building of the Río 55 business park, with over 14,000 square meters of office space, over 200 parking spaces, over 8,600 square meters of green space and with a double certification: Well Oro and Breeam Very Good.

The Seville real estate holding company closed 2020 with a profit of 21.1 million euros, and during this first quarter of the year it doubled its results, obtaining a profit of 3.2 million euros and a consolidated turnover of 35.1 million. It should also be noted that its equities activity grew by 10% this first quarter of the year.

EUROSTARS HOTEL COMPANY

With a portfolio of 200 establishments in 19 countries, Eurostars Hotel Company is the hotel chain of Grupo Hotusa, whose structures are part of the Eurostars Hotels and Exe Hotels brands. Eurostars Hotels is a collection of upscale urban establishments, strategically located in the historic center of cities or near their financial districts, which stand out for their cultural uniqueness. Currently, the chain has 100 establishments located in the major Spanish capitals as well as in the main international destinations: New York, Paris, Berlin, Rome, Naples, Venice, Palermo, Brussels, Prague, Budapest, Lisbon, Porto, Casablanca and Mexico City. . City, among others. For its part, Exe Hotels brings together a selection of nearly 70 modern and functional establishments in cities of 13 countries.

Born in 1977 and based in Barcelona (Spain), Grupo Hotusa is a dynamic organization with a workforce of over 5,500 employees and a turnover of over 1,200 million euros. The organization is made up, in addition to Eurostars Hotel Company, of the first and fourth hotel consortia in the world, Hotusa Hotels (1st) and Keytel (4th) and of the Tour Operator Restel with a database that includes more than 200,000 hotels.