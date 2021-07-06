Australian central bank to cut stimuli but keep rates low

FILE PHOTO: Two people walk past the headquarters of the Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney, Australia, October 3, 2016. REUTERS / David Gray

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, July 6 (Reuters) – Australia’s central bank on Tuesday left its interest rate at an all-time low of 0.1% and said it would likely keep it that way until 2024, although it did reduced its bond purchase program.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept its three-year return target at 0.1% through April 2024, as expected by the vast majority of the market, and announced a third round of its massive stimulus program ( what is called quantitative easing or QE for its acronym in English), although smaller than the previous two.

The RBA will continue to buy government bonds beyond the current forecast period, which expires in September, at a weekly rate of A $ 4 billion, instead of the current 5 billion.

Analysts consulted for a Reuters poll had unanimously predicted that the RBA would limit its performance target to April 2024, rather than extend it to November. As for QE, most expected a “flexible” scenario. [AU/INT]

In a brief statement after the meeting, RBA Governor Philip Lowe. He said Tuesday’s measures “will provide the continued monetary support the economy needs in its transition from the recovery phase to the expansion phase.”

Lowe will hold a press conference at 06:00 GMT.

The RBA cut interest rates three times last year to current record levels and launched a massive bond-buying program to lower borrowing costs and boost spending.

The monetary stimulus, coupled with fiscal support from the Australian state, boosted the country’s $ 2 trillion economy, which is currently higher than before the pandemic. Australia’s labor market is adapting rapidly, the housing market is warming up and consumer spending is booming.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey and Wayne Cole; editing by Sam Holmes; translated by Darío Fernández)