Bermuda scores fastest Gold Cup goal early in preliminary round

The 2021 Gold Cup preliminary round kicked off on Friday with comfortable wins for Haiti and Bermuda, who scored the fastest goal in tournament history, at 17 seconds, in matches played in the US city of Fort. Lauderdale (Florida).

In this preliminary round, 12 teams compete for the last three places available for the group stage of the Gold Cup, which will be played from July 10 to August 1 in 11 stadiums in the United States.

At DRV PNK, home of Inter Miami of the North American Football League (MLS), Bermuda beat Barbados 8-1 with the fastest goal on record in this Concacaf tournament.

With just 17 seconds to go, forward Nahki Wells opened the scoring in his team’s first attack, in which he landed a deadly pass from the left into the small area of ​​Barbados.

Wells himself came back to convert at minute 14 and 87 (penalty), while the other targets were the work of Reggie Lambe (29), Dante Leverock (39), Krystian Pearce (60), Kane Crichlow in his own goal (66) and Zeiko Lewis (67).

Hadan Holligan scored Barbados’ lone goal at 45 + 1.

With the victory, Bermuda qualified for the second round of the qualifiers on Tuesday, in which they will face Haiti for a ticket to the Gold Cup.

Haiti, in turn, advanced on Friday by beating Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 6-1.

Former Wolverhampton striker Duckens Nazon scored a brace in the 26th and 59th minutes. Frantzdy Pierrot, in the 33rd minute, Derrick Etienne Jr. (37), Jahvin Sutherland on own goal (72) and Carnejy Antoine (90) completed the defeated Haiti while Kyle Edwards (42) scored the only goal of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The day ended in Fort Lauderdale with the clash between Trinidad and Montserrat.

The teams already classified for the group stage are Mexico, El Salvador, Curaçao, United States, Canada, Martinique, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Suriname, Honduras, Panama, Grenada and Qatar, special guest of this edition.

Results of the first round of the Gold Cup Preliminary Round:

Friday

Haiti 6-1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Bermuda 8-1 Barbados

Trinidad – Montserrat

Saturday

Guadeloupe – Bahamas

Cuba – French Guiana

Guatemala – Guyana

gbv / ma