Cárdenas Palomino: the alleged torturer appeared before a judge in Oriente prison

Luis Cardenas Palomino, former director of Regional security of the Federal Police (Pf) during the six-year term Felipe Calderon, formally appeared Tuesday, June 6 before a federal judge as part of his judicial process.

The former police command has opened an investigation into alleged responsibility for the crime of torture against Mario Vallarta Cisneros, brother of Israel Vallarta, Yes Sergio Cortez Vallarta, the nephew of Mario and Israel, as part of the investigation into the alleged group “Los Zodiaco”.

This stage was scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. (Central Mexican Time) on Tuesday, just one day after his arrest in Naucalpan, State of Mexico, before the Twelfth District Federal Criminal Prosecutions Judge based in the Eastern Men’s Preventive Prison. There, the now accused heard the specific charges for which he was arrested.

In the legal proceedings in Mexico, the accused you have the right to make your preparatory declaration at that time or save it for later. Likewise, the legal defense of Cárdenas Palomino has the possibility of requesting the duplication of the constitutional term to define their legal situation.

By his account, the judge must define whether it is appropriate to apply preventive detention against the former public official, something that should be evaluated according to the Possibility of Cárdenas Palomino on the run and the seriousness of the acts that the prosecution ordered by Alejandro Gertz Manero points out.

What we know about the case is that the former PF command is singled out by the FGR of commit acts of tortureAccording to an official statement from the prosecution, “Luis ‘C’, a former public servant, is associated with probable acts of torture that occurred in 2012, against the alleged kidnappers ”.

Reason why elements of the Human Rights Prosecutor (FEMDH), attached to RGF, arrested the former official. To carry out the detention, they had the support of the Mexican Navy Secretariat (Semar), of the National coordination of the fight against kidnappings (CONASE), attached to Secretariat for Security and Citizen Protection (SSCP), and National Intelligence Center (CNI).

The now inmate has received numerous decorations both of his own Felipe Calderon as international organizations which, by considering as true all the exploits which it accomplished under the government of the National Action Party (BREAD), has decided to recognize it as an element of excellence for the protection of citizens.

While Calderón Hinojosa awarded Cárdenas Palomino the Medal of Valor in 2009, the Spanish government awarded him the Decoration of the Order of Police Merit.

Later in November 2010, has been recognized as the Best Police in Mexico by the Police Community of America; However, these confessions do not prevent him from being prosecuted for allegedly torturing two young men into signing confessions in which they admit to belonging to the band of Los Zodiaco, an organization allegedly dedicated to kidnapping.

In case of The Zodiac monopolized the media perspective since 2005, since the beginning of the case when during a live television news the arrest of Israel Vallarta. This happened in December of the same year, when Carlos Loret de Mola He featured in the program Primero Noticias the arrest of the alleged criminal.

It should be noted that Vallarta has been locked up for more than 15 years without pain and he has repeatedly assured that his arrest took place a day before what was shown on Televisa’s newscast, in such a way that he assures that it was a montage to make the authorities look good police officers to public opinion.

