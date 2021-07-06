Carlos Alberto Reutemann continues serious, with “a reserved and complicated prognosis”

Carlos Reutemann (Telam)

The health of Carlos Alberto Reutemann meet a “reserved and complicated forecast”, as he might know Infobae. the Formula 1 runner-up in 1981 was admitted with a digestive hemorrhage on May 5: Lole is at the Sanatorio Santa Fe located in the provincial capital where he is in intensive care, with permanent surveillance.

Reutemann was discharged on May 21, but was hospitalized again on May 30 with anemia. He was in a common ward, although on June 21, according to the published medical report, he suffered from a worsening with fever and worsening kidney function and was transferred to an intensive care unit.

In this area, it is monitored 24 hours a day with a nurse and exclusive doctors. His condition is complicated by his history, since in 2016 he was operated on in the United States for a biliary disease, due to his age (79 years) and the drugs he takes to stop the bleeding.

In the middle of this process, he was transferred to another center in Rosario to do some studies, but then, when he was admitted again, he returned to the Sanatorium of Santa Fe. because there is your family doctor. In recent weeks, his prognosis has continued to be reserved.

June 24 was the last time a medical report was released. “He remains in the intensive care unit, afebrile with his hemodynamic parameters controlled. Diagnostic studies are continuing. He remains with a reserved forecast, ”the statement said.

Lole winner in Austria 1974 (CORSA Magazine Archive)

Infobae he could know that the last few days Lole was lucid, watching TV with her family. However, the reality is that his condition has constant ups and downs and for this reason medical reports have been allowed to spread.

There is also a lot of secrecy from the family: his wife, Verónica Ghio, and Carlos’ daughters, Cora and Mariana. Although from their environment they always had reservations about the state of health and preferred to resort to medical reports, beyond that, as explained, they let themselves be communicated.

In ten years in F1, Reutemann achieved 12 wins, six pole positions and lap records, and 45 podiums in 146 races (one in every three races). He has accumulated over 300 points, a number which, in the same period and the same scoring system, was only surpassed by Jackie Stewart.

His careers attracted great public attention to the point that in 1980 Argentina was the second country in the world in audience with 10,000,000 spectators on average in each of the 15 competitions of the year. At that time our population was 27,800,000. I mean, over a third of people followed Lole. It ranks behind Brazil (120,000,000 inhabitants in 1980) with 12,000,000 viewers per date.

He was the only driver in history to reach the podium in F1, the World Rally Championship and the World Endurance Championship. In the rally, he finished third in Argentina in 1980 (Fiat 131 Abarth) and 1985 (Peugeot 205 Turbo). And in the Sport Prototypes, he reached four second places, two with a Ferrari 312 PB, in 1972 (6 Hours of Vallelunga and 6 Hours of Monza), and another as much with an Alfa Romeo 33TT, in 1973 (1,000 KM of the Nürburgring and 1,000 KM from Imola).

After winning Monaco in 1980 and third in Belgium, he continued a streak of 15 consecutive races in which he scored points in 1980 and 1981, a record that was only broken by German Michael Schumacher between 2001. and 2003 with a consecutive harvest in 24 competitions and with the best car of those years like the Ferrari.

