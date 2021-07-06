Carlos Zannini now threatens to file for bankruptcy of Socma, the emblematic company of the Macri family

Carlos Zannini, Treasury Prosecutor (File photo: Gustavo Gavotti)

The Treasury Prosecutor, Carlos Zannini, threatened this March with the possibility of requesting “the extension of the bankruptcy to SOCMA”, the controlling company of the Argentine Post, which counts the Macri family among its shareholders. “I am interested in recovering the $ 300 million the Post owes the Argentine State”, he stressed.

“Correo Argentino is proven to be worthless, that’s why we will ask for the extension (from bankruptcy). We are studying and we will see what the trustee does, who has time until November 1 to comment on the situation of the administrators and controllers (of La Poste) and to advise the judge on the extension of the bankruptcy to those who used the legal figure of Correo Argentino, ”Zannini said.

Speaking to El Uncover Radio, the attorney general assured: “We can ask for the extension (of the bankruptcy) at any time. If they emptied SOCMA for example to avoid paying, there will be traces. The risk of emptying that they have done with La Poste will not be able to continue to do with the other companies they have. However, he clarified that “None of these decisions should be rushed.”

Yesterday, commercial judge Marta Cirulli decided to bankrupt Correo Argentino SA, the flagship company of Mauricio Macri’s family, and to order the delivery of its goods within 5 days.

From the government’s point of view, Correo Argentino SA owes the state 4,500 million pesos, not the $ 1,011 million offered for the Macri family and their business.

In March, in commercial justice, the Macri family had offered to pay this sum all at once, or whatever the court ruling, for all the debt in order to avoid bankruptcy, but Zannini, on behalf of the State, rejected the offer and maintained bankruptcy. petition which was finalized on Monday.

El Correo Argentino SA has been bankrupt for 20 years and today the commercial justice has decided to declare bankruptcy

Judge Cirulli’s decision led to a political clash between the opposition and the national government, due to the fact that individual leaders and Together for Change, as a bloc, blamed Kirchnerism for the decision and took it down. linked to an alleged “policy of persecution and revenge”.

“On a dark day for Argentine commercial justice, judge Marta Cirulli today declared (for yesterday Monday) the bankruptcy of Correo Argentino SA, despite the fact that its shareholders have offered to pay 100% of the debt plus interest determined by the courts., “warned the statement that was officially released by JxC. There it was noted that” the only reason to understand this decision is the refusal of the Argentine state, pushed by lawyer Carlos Zannini , to accept any type of agreement.The motivations behind this decision are political: they are not based on the law, nor on common sense, nor on the duties of a public official who must take care of the heritage of all Argentines, instead of using their position to persecute opponents ”.

In any case, Juntos por el Cambio not only aimed against Kirchnerism, but also personally questioned the magistrate who signed the sentence, after a process that lasted nearly 20 years: “Zannini always wanted to block any agreement and push the bankrupt company, with the political objective of harming the family of former president Mauricio Macri. Today he did.

Government pressure and Judge Cirulli’s lack of character led to a legally unjustifiable decision, which jeopardizes the foundations of commercial justice in Argentina. If a business can only be bankrupted by the will of a government Who will guarantee companies that if they do wrong, they will be treated fairly by the courts?”.

And he added that “to achieve his political goals, Zannini harms the interests of the Argentine state, which will no longer collect its debts. We reject the persecution of Mauricio Macri, we denounce the partisan use that Carlos Zannini makes of his position and we regret another signal from Argentine institutions against investment and the rule of law. Kirchnerism plays with our State to fulfill its vows of revenge. It is time to tell them enough. In the November elections we have a chance”.

Macri, at the last Ensemble for Change meeting.

Antecedents

In 1997, the government of Carlos menem granted the concession of Correo Argentino SA to Macri Group and in 2003 when he arrived Nestor kirchner to the Presidency, terminated this contract by denouncing that the company had paid only one of the semi-annual fees that it was responsible for paying for amounts exceeding 50 million pesos / dollars. The company argued that it had been bankrupt since 2001, due to the state’s large debt owed to it for services rendered during all those years. It was a cross-debt dispute.

After twists and turns in the competition – which crossed all Kirchnérisme-, in 2016, the auction that Justice must clarify today was unleashed. This is because with Macri already in charge of the Executive Power, he accepted an offer to pay in installments the debt that the firm had in 2001. At that time, the prosecutor before the Chamber of Commerce, Gabriela Boquin, reported that the agreement was “abusive”, with a reduction of 98.87% of the debt, and that to accept it was detrimental to the interests of the State. The deal did not materialize because of tax opposition and because Macri himself sent the matter to the Treasury.

Although there are dozens of creditors, the main actor is the national state, because it is the most in debt. Law 24.522 on bankruptcy and bankruptcy establishes in its article 48 paragraph 8 that “when at this stage no preventive agreement is obtained, by a third party or by the debtor, or that the agreement is not approved judicially , the judge will declare bankruptcy without further treatment. “.

That is why Judge Cirulli made the decision to declare bankruptcy. In her reasoning, the magistrate endorsed Zannini’s position, arguing that “The national state has been subjected to the judicial reorganization procedure for almost twenty years, joining the process, negotiating with the bankrupt, attending the hearings where he was summoned, all to obtain the recovery of his debt. (which, in short, is projected onto the whole of society), was born at least twenty years ago in economic and market conditions different from those of today ”.

