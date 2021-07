Chilean Codelco’s copper production increases in May: Cochilco

Chilean Codelco’s copper production increases in May: Cochilco

PHOTO FILE. A truck operates in an underground mine owned by the state-owned Codelco near Machalí, Chile. October 2020. REUTERS / Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, July 2 (Reuters) – Production at Chilean state-owned Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, increased 5.8% year-on-year in May to 152,500 tonnes, the Chilean Commission reported on Friday. copper (Cochilco).

(Report by Fabián Andrés Cambero)