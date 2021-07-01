Colombia receives 2.5 million J&J vaccines donated by the United States

A shipment of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States is unloaded from a Colombian Air Force plane in Bogotá, Colombia on July 1, 2021. REUTERS / Nathalia Angarita

BOGOTÁ, July 1 (Reuters) – Colombia on Thursday received 2.5 million single dose COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson donated by the United States, which will allow the South American country to step up its campaign to vaccination at a time when it maintains high levels of infections and deaths from the pandemic.

The South American nation of 50 million people, which has so far recorded 4.24 million infections and 106,544 deaths from the coronavirus, has applied 18.2 million vaccines, including 6.7 million duplicates doses.

Single-dose vaccines produced by pharmaceutical company Janssen, a unit of Jhonson & Jhonson, will allow Colombia to expand the vaccination campaign to remote areas of the country.

“We are here to help Colombia achieve herd immunity with at least 70% of its population receiving at least one dose of vaccine by September. The United States is proud and honored to be a part of this effort,” said the minister. U.S. Embassy Mark Wells.

“We are particularly proud to provide single dose vaccines that facilitate access to some of the most vulnerable populations in the country,” he added.

The vaccine shipment arrived at Bogotá Airport on a Colombian Air Force plane from Memphis and was received by President Iván Duque, who thanked the United States government pour le don, the South American country’s main trading partner and its biggest ally in the fight against drug trafficking.

“This will allow us to reach different places in our country,” said Duque.

The vaccine donation was announced Monday by US President Joe Biden in a telephone interview with his Colombian counterpart.

The South American country has agreements with Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Janssen de Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Sinovac, and also participates in the multilateral COVAX mechanism, which guarantees 66.5 million doses for vaccination against COVID-19, without rely on the donation of the United States. States.

(Report by Luis Jaime Acosta, edited by Nelson Bocanegra)