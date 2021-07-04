Comet Finlay is coming: so you can see it from Mexico

(Photo: AFP / Philip Fong / File)

In July we will be able to observe several astronomical phenomena, but without a doubt one of the most interesting will be the visit of the comet 15P / Finlay.

The National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE) reported that the last time this interplanetary object could be seen from Earth was in 2014. Since then, it has traveled the system solar by completing its orbit of about six and a half years.

It was in 1886 that the astronomer Guillaume-Henri Finlay discovered the comet from the Royal Observatory at the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa. Then he described it as a faint star, round in shape with a diameter of one minute of arc (the Moon measures 30 minutes of arc). In recent years, it has been determined that it is a celestial body of short period (6.5 years), and which follows an elliptical orbit.

As the INAOE explains in a press release, Finlay will have its closest approach to Earth on Wednesday July 7th. and the show can be seen from Mexico.

It will pass at a distance of 1.14 AU, i.e. about 150 million kilometers, professional observation instruments will therefore be necessary to capture it in the sky. At its brightest, it will have an apparent magnitude of 8.4.

We explain step by step everything you need to know not to miss the astronomical show.

(Photo: special / Archives)

Step 1: date and time

According to INAOE, the comet can be seen from Mexico shortly before sunrise on Wednesday July 7.

“It will be visible with a small telescope between 05:00 and 06:04 hours (Central Mexico Time), 6:04 am is the best time to take in the view of the comet, ”the agency said.

Step 2: the place

As with most astronomical phenomena, experts recommend avoid light pollution in big cities and see the phenomenon from places with dark skies. In addition, it is very important that the weather is clear, it is a complicated factor if we take into account that we are in the rainy season.

It is also advisable to avoid obstacles on the horizon that interfere with viewing, such as mountains or large structures and buildings. The good news is that the shine of the moon will not be an obstacle, since the terrestrial satellite will be very close to its new phase that day.

Location of comet Finlay on the night of July 7 (Photo: courtesy INAOE)

Step 3: where to look

Comet 15P Finlay will appear in the direction of the constellation of Aries. If you don’t know how to locate it, remember that you can rely on apps like SkySafari for Android or SkyView for IOS.

As detailed by INAOE, it can be seen approximately 37º above the eastern horizon, but it will not be possible to see it with the naked eye. At least one small telescope.

Other July phenomena

This interplanetary traveler will not be the only astronomical phenomenon that will surprise us in July. If time permits, we can see up tothree meteor showers, the Austrinids, the South Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids. Asteroid 6 Hebe will also pass through the sky, and nebula M27 will be observable.

* July 1: last quarter moon (397,401 kilometers)

* July 2: globular cluster M22.

* July 5: Moon at its peak (405,283 km).

* July 9: New Moon, at 8:16 p.m. (397,486 km).

* July 18: Asteroid 6 Hebe.

* July 21: Moon at perigee (364,517 km).

* July 23: Full Moon, at 9:36 p.m. (369,193 km).

* July 28: maximum Austrinid Pisces meteor shower.

* July 30: maximum meteor shower in the Southern Aquarid.

* July 30: peak of the Capricornide meteor shower.

* July: Dumbbell Nebula or M27.

* July: Spectrum Cluster, M55.

