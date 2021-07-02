Concern in Colombia over increasing number of migrant children traveling unaccompanied by adults

04/23/2019 Venezuelan migrants arrive in Colombia POLITICA SUDAM RICA VENEZUELA INTERNACIONAL WORLD VISION

Colombia is one of the countries that has received the most migrant population from Venezuela on its territory, a recent UNHCR report revealed that the country is the second to host the most refugees in the world, only surpassed by Turkey which received nearly 4 million, with 1.7 million Venezuelans. The presence of migrants in the country has generated various situations that worry the authorities, in particular the increase in the number of Venezuelan minors traveling alone.

Recently, the mediator Carlos Camargo Assis warned about the presence of children and adolescents under the age of 18 who travel alone throughout the country. This phenomenon is particularly evident in the areas of Norte de Santander, a border department of the neighboring country.

Camargo toured several border areas in the department and stressed that “it is alarming that at least 47 children are under 13 years old, our teams in the region were able to verify that even there are children under 5 who are not accompanied by an adult”. This alert was issued in Cúcuta, after having also visited some of the shelters that house these minors left alone.

According to the latest report of the Inter-Agency Group on Mixed Migration Flows, in the department of Norte de Santander, 353 cases of unaccompanied children and adolescents, 126 are female minors and 227 they are male minors. Of these 353 unaccompanied minors, it should be noted thate out of 135 they managed to reestablish contact with the minor’s family, but with 214 this was not possible.

“This situation implies that the competent institutions must have greater coverage of care. We call on the ICBF to increase its capacity to serve this population, with a greater presence in the territory and respond effectively to the difficult human rights situation experienced by children and adolescents in the region ”, explained the mediator.

The Colombian Institute for the Protection of the Family, for its part, revealed in mid-June that 3,471 Venezuelan children and adolescents are under its protection. According to the entity, these minors are victims of phenomena such as child labor or begging that violate their fundamental rights, in particular in the territories of the country with a greater presence of Venezuelans, such as Bogotá, Norte de Santander, Atlántico , Antioquia, La Guajira and Santander.

Camargo pointed out that there are early warnings that the entity has issued on crimes that violate the rights of migrant children in the country, he made reference to crimes such as sex crimes, human trafficking, child exploitation, recruitment and begging situations. “Here, the vast majority of the population is made up of migrants. We were able to discover it in the homes of Villa del Rosario and in the foster homes.. This is why I ask that we tackle this situation head-on, ”stressed the representative of the prosecution.

On the other hand, the mediator Carlos Camargo also met the government secretary, Ezequiel Acuña Cuevas and representatives of the family police station, Migration Colombia, UNICEF, CIDEMOS, IOM and ICBF during their visit to Norte de Santander, together with these entities, they assessed and discussed the situation of migrant children in the country.

Finally, Camargo Assis asked unite efforts to protect the rights of minors and, in light of this, provide the necessary assistance to ensure the return of these children to their families.

