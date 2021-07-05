Consuelo Duval and Lucerito Mijares: a raw comment from the young woman marked the comedian

Consuelo Duval and Lucerito MIjares met years ago, when the then girl made a comment that “shocked” the comedian (Photo: Instagram / @ consueloduval / @ luceritomijaresworld)

In recent months, a figure has gained popularity who, despite being the daughter of two famous Mexican celebrities, has remained little publicized, but it is now that thanks to her talent and charisma, she begins to make a place for herself. in the public’s preference.

It is Lucerito mijares, or “La beba”, as its famous parents call it with whom the teenager rarely shared the stage, most in this time of pandemic.

Just in the most recent streaming transmission of the Always Friends concert, where Lucero and Manuel Mijares came together to sing their greatest hits In acoustic mode, the youngest daughter of the ex-marriage has again captivated by her melodious voice.

The teenager captivated with her talent (Photo: Instagram @luceroporlucero)

Either with his commented “change of look”, which he recently surprised with when seen wearing heavy and extravagant makeup by his friend, an actor participating in the play La caula de las locas, or with his candid opinions on his sudden fame. , Lucerito Mijares has positioned itself as one of the emerging values ​​that have raised the most expectations.

Lucero Hogaza’s only daughter has always had a straightforward personality and a straightforward, frontal way of being, so he let her see Consuelo Duval, who recalled that when she met Lucerito Mijares several years ago, The girl then made a comment that she has not been able to forget to this day.

Mother and daughter are great friends (Photo: Instagram)

The Netas divinas host revealed that she previously coincided with the famous family at an event at the National Auditorium in Mexico City, where she was introduced to the then-girl. This is how the comedic actress recalled it on the Unicable show, where her famous father was the guest:

“It’s rude, rude, rude. I met her in the Auditorium just when I went to see you and told me; “Are you Mrs. P. Luche?” How bad you are without makeup!“, he commented Manuel Mijares and assured that she was stunned and not knowing how to react to the rude comment.

Before the embarrassing anecdote, it was Isabelle Lascurain, a very good friend of the Mijares Hogaza family, who She ensured that the character of “La beba” was strong and direct since she was little.

” It is direct. Now that’s how she was born, since she was little she was rude. Her character was ‘perame a little’ … “said the Pandora member, to whom the” soldier of love “expressed” It’s amazing “.

Lucerito recently gained attention for wearing drag queen makeup (Photo: Instagram screenshot / @ luceroftbuenfil)

Consuelo recently gave something to talk about when she revealed that she had been having issues with actress Laisha Wilkins, who would have spread a rumor about the sexual orientation of the protagonist of La Familia P. Luche.

In the same program he counted his bitter disagreement with the villain of the soap opera: “It turns out that Adal (Ramones) tells me about her inopportune, “Oh, do you know Laisha? »I tell him ‘no’, and he says ‘it is because he says that you are a lesbian’. My kids were about six and seven there. I told her “oh that’s weird, you would have told her no, that I’m a bitch, why didn’t you stand up for me?” I said to Adal, and I didn’t get in. angry but then they started to liquidate me, ”he revealed to the actor.

“But I don’t know or know this lady, imagine one day they say to my children ‘oh, your mother is …’, he added. But it was only one day that Laisha was in Televisa’s makeup area that Consuelo confronted her.

Consuelo Duval assured that Laisha Wilkins circulated the rumor that she is a lesbian (Photo: File)

“One day, this girl was where they were designing your image (on Televisa), and they say to me ‘Consuelo, this is Laisha’. And I went, they were putting on the highlights, and I came over and I said “Hello, Lupita” to whoever was there. And I go up (to Laisha) and I say ‘Hello, do you know me ?, and she says’ I do this to you, but not you’, and I say ‘You don’t know me, I just want to tell you something, I’m not a lesbian, unless you saw me in bed with your mom. but this stupid comment reaches the people I love and your mother is going to betray you, is that clear to you? Goodbye, ”he then remembered.

KEEP READING:

“He became jealous”: the reason why Lucero does not want to tour with Mijares “Still friends”: Lucero and Mijares together ten years after their divorce the euphoria