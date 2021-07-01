Coronavirus in Argentina: confirmed 469 deaths and 21,177 infections in last 24 hours

The Nation’s Ministry of Health reported this Thursday, July 1 that, over the past 24 hours, 469 deaths were recorded and 21,177 new coronavirus infections. With these data, the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic stands at 4,491,551 and deaths are 94,772.

In contrast, in the last 24 hours, 103,136 tests were performed, with 20.53% positivity. Since the start of the epidemic, 16,798,807 diagnostic tests for this disease have been carried out. To date, 304,726 active positive cases have been registered nationwide and 4,092,053 recovered.

Of the total deaths reported today, 282 are men (79 from the province of Buenos Aires, 30 from the city of Buenos Aires, 5 from Catamarca, 8 from Chaco, 7 from Chubut, 3 from Corrientes, 31 from Cordoba, 4 from Entre Ríos, 6 from Formosa, 4 from Jujuy , 3 from La Pampa, 2 from La Rioja, 14 from Mendoza, 1 from Misiones, 4 from Neuquén, 3 from Río Negro, 6 from Salta, 4 from San Juan, 6 from San Luis, 2 from Santa Cruz, 52 from Santa Fe, 4 from Santiago del Estero and 4 from Tucumán) and 186 are women (57 from the province of Buenos Aires, 10 from the city of Buenos Aires, 3 from Catamarca, 5 from Chaco, 2 from Chubut, 10 from Corrientes, 19 from Córdoba, 5 from Entre Ríos, 1 from Formosa, 11 from Mendoza , 2 from Neuquén, 1 from Río Negro, 6 from Salta, 4 from San Juan, 6 from San Luis, 1 from Santa Cruz, 35 from Santa Fe, 5 from Santiago del Estero and 2 from Tucumán).

A person from the province of Neuquén was registered without sex data.

According to the epidemiological part, at present in Argentina there are 6,046 people with coronavirus admitted to intensive care. The percentage of bed occupancy nationwide is 66.3% and in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area (AMBA) it is 64.2%.

Of the 21,177 infections, 6,565 are from the province of Buenos Aires, 1,309 from the city of Buenos Aires, 294 from Catamarca, 602 from Chaco, 234 from Chubut, 570 from Corrientes, 2,771 from Córdoba, 896 d’Entre Ríos, 473 from Formosa , 278 de Jujuy, 252 de La Pampa, 223 de La Rioja, 755 de Mendoza, 157 de Misiones, 215 de Neuquén, 292 de Río Negro, 713 de Salta, 213 de San Juan, 305 de San Luis, 118 de Santa Cruz , 1,739 de Santa Fe, 764 de Santiago del Estero, 38 de Tierra del Fuego and 1401 de Tucumán.

In the middle of winter, and facing the hundred thousand dead, the Government continues to rely heavily on the Strategic Plan for Vaccination against COVID-19. In the last month, in the period from Tuesday June 1 to Wednesday June 30, more than eight million vaccines have arrived in the country (8,074,785) and over 8.4 million (8,410,643) have been applied.

Given the concern over the Delta variant and the consequent need to speed up second applications, the health portfolio convened research groups from the provinces of Buenos Aires, San Luis and Córdoba, and the city ​​of Buenos Aires for study the possibility of combining vaccines against the coronavirus.

“We are making this appeal to be able to count on all possible points of view and on a joint collaborative project to give a solid scientific answer and transmit peace to the population at a time of great uncertainty”, declared the Minister of Health of the nation, Carla Vizzotti, during the first meeting with the researchers.

On the other hand, this Friday at dawn, 1,141,000 doses of component 1 of the Sputnik V vaccine, from Moscow, should arrive at Ezeiza airport. As reported by the Health Portfolio, this is the maximum amount that an Aerolineas Argentinas plane could carry in a single trip since the start of these flights. “A change in the boxes that allows a consolidation of a higher dose volume brings this record amount to our country,” they explained.

According to data from the Public vaccination monitor (the online register of the Ministry of Health which shows in real time the vaccination operation throughout the country), To date, there are already 20,907,721 vaccines applied: 16,821,968 people received the first dose and 4,085,753 the full regimen. 55.90% of requests (11,688,022 doses) concerned women; while 43.91% to men (9,179,636 doses).

Among the nearly 21 million vaccinateds there are 3,567,354 health workers; 2,666,583 people considered “strategic”, such as members of the security and armed forces, teachers and non-teaching staff at all levels of education, responsible for the functioning of the State and the staff of the Prison Service ; 655,486 people aged 18 to 39 WITHOUT risk factors; 962,694 people aged 40 to 49 WITHOUT risk factors; 4,266,521 people aged 18 to 59 WITH risk factors; 760,005 people aged 50 to 59 WITHOUT risk factors; and 7,964,936 adults over 60.

