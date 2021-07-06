Costa Rica seeks to attract investors and retirees to revive the economy

View of the cloud forest of Palo Verde, a nature reserve located in the province of Cartago (Costa Rica). EFE / Jeffrey Arguedas / Archives

San José, Jul 5 (EFE) – Costa Rica is seeking to attract investors, tenants and retirees to boost the country’s economic and tourism reactivation after the covid-19 health crisis, an official source reported on Monday .

Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado in a virtual act signed a law to attract investors, tenants and retirees that offers perks such as import tax incentives and a 20% exemption from transfer tax, among others.

“What this law allows is to create the conditions so that these annuitants can come to the country, make their investments and that we can generate jobs. It is one more step in the direction of the recovery, that we we all have to keep pushing in the country, ”Alvarado said.

With the legislation, anyone wishing to opt for temporary residence as an investor must demonstrate to the Directorate of Migration and Foreigners a minimum investment of $ 150,000 in real estate, recordable assets, stocks, securities and productive or business projects. national interest. It used to be $ 200,000.

“This law will make it possible to create a 25% drop in investment so that a foreign person is granted the category of resident as an investor, including his beneficiaries. In this way, it aims to produce a necessary revitalization of the economy and a resumption of the levels of foreign investment of a decade ago, close to 7.8% of GDP and which today represent only 3 , 5% ”, explained the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura.

Among the advantages are duty free and all import taxes present for one time only, for importing household goods, while amounts declared as income to become a creditor will be exempt from income tax.

Beneficiaries can also import up to two vehicles for land, air or sea transport, for personal or family use, free of all import, tariff and value-added taxes.

Another incentive is the exemption of 20% of the total transfer taxes on immovable property acquired during the period, and the exemption from import taxes for instruments or materials intended for professional or scientific practice.