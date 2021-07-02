Cuban athletes prepare for the Tokyo Olympics; the absence of baseball disappoints

08/15/2016. File photo of Cuban Mijain Lopez posing with his Olympic gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Action footage

By Nelson Acosta

HAVANA, Jul 2 (Reuters) -Cuban athletes are stepping up their preparation in Europe on their way to the Tokyo Olympics, even as the absence of baseball for the first time disappoints on the island, which now focuses its hopes for medals on disciplines such as boxing, wrestling and athletics.

Star Mijaín López will lead the Cuban delegation in Tokyo, made up of 69 athletes in 14 disciplines. The Greco-Roman style gladiator will compete for his fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal, as boxers Julio César La Cruz (91kg) and Arlen López (81) focus on securing their second consecutive crowns.

They are three of the biggest representatives to catapult Cuba, an island of 11.2 million people, into the medal table among prominent Latin American nations in Tokyo.

Cuban authorities aspire to be among the top 20 countries on the medal table. Five years ago, in Rio de Janeiro 2016, Cuba won five gold, two silver and four bronze, placing 18th out of over 200 nations.

López, who won gold in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016 at 130 kilos, is one of the biggest cards for the Cuban flag to fly to the top of the podium. If successful, he will become the first athlete to win four consecutive gold medals in Olympic-level combat.

“I had to focus on getting to the Olympics with the same precision as the year before. This (gold) medal would be an important record in my athletic career,” he told local television.

Only retired Russian gladiator Alexandr Karelin overtook the Cuban with three gold medals (Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996) and one silver in Sydney 2000.

WITHOUT BASEBALL

But the island will miss seeing the baseball team, its national sport, in Tokyo after the qualifying tournament held last month in Florida, United States.

The baseball team won gold medals in Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996 and Athens 2004, while two silver medals in Sydney 2000 and Beijing 2008.

“The absence of baseball leaves a thorn in the throat. It is a fact that hurts our country a lot, the pride of a large part of the Cubans,” said Carlos Tabares, former national team player and champion. Olympic in Athens.

Cuba, which is going through an economic crisis made worse by the tightening of the American trade embargo, has allocated nearly two million dollars to the Olympic preparation of its athletes, both at home and abroad, said the Institute of sports in the television program Roundtable.

“The preparation has been very complex,” said José Antonio Miranda, director of high performance at the Sports Institute, who added that hopes for medals lie in seven sports: athletics, boxing, wrestling, judo, shooting, taekwondo and canoeing.

Boxing once again aims to be Cuba’s most visible face in Tokyo’s medal table, supported by its 37 gold medals between the Munich 1972 Games and Rio 2016.

“I prepared myself very well for this event (Tokyo) because I have a very big commitment in front of me (…). Concentrated and doing my boxing, I think that victory can come more easily,” said La Cruz. .

Cuban boxers won three gold medals and three bronzes in Rio. Now, among the seven fighters classified for Tokyo, there are six world starters and three Olympians: Roniel Iglesias (2012), La Cruz (2016) and Arlen López (2016).

Cuba has other medal options in track and field with world champions Yaimé Pérez on disc and long jumper Juan Miguel Echevarría, who scored 8.39 meters in Spain, his best record of the season.

(Report by Nelson Acosta. Edited by Javier Leira REUTERS NAB JL /)