Cuba’s football team eliminated from Gold Cup due to visa issues

July 3 (Reuters) – Cuba’s soccer team was eliminated from the Gold Cup because delegation members failed to show up due to visa issues, Concacaf reported on Saturday.

Cuba would face team from French Guiana in the Gold Cup preliminary round on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, due to travel issues related to Covid-19 and their visas, and the required Covid-19 testing regime, tonight’s match against French Guyana will not take place,” Concacaf said in a statement.

More than 182 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide, according to the official number of confirmed cases, and more than four million have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Press versions indicate that Cuba remained in Nicaragua because the United States did not grant them visas.

“French Guiana will advance to the second round of the playoffs and face Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday,” added the body that governs football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

The Gold Cup preliminary round kicked off Thursday and will end on July 6 in Miami, United States.

In addition to Trinidad and Tobago, which eliminated Montserrat, teams Bermuda, Haiti and Guadeloupe qualified for the second phase after defeating Barbados, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Bahamas respectively.

Later, the match between Guatemala and Guyana will be played.

The second phase of the preliminary round will be played on July 6 and the winner of each of the three matches will advance to the group stage of the Gold Cup which will be played from July 10 to August 1.

The teams classified in the group stage are those of Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, Curaçao, El Salvador, United States, Grenada, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Panama and the United States. Suriname. In addition, the representative of Qatar has been invited to the tournament as the current champion and representative of the Asian Football Confederation.

(Report by Carlos Calvo Pacheco in Mexico)