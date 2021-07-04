Cyprus – Massive forest fire kills at least four in southwest Cyprus

Photo of gadmin gadminJuly 4, 2021
4

MADRID, 4 (EUROPA PRESS)

At least four people have died from the massive Arakapas forest fire around the Troodos mountain range in southwest Cyprus, which is affecting at least six mountainside communities and is already considered the worst in the country’s history.

The deceased have been identified as four Egyptian workers on a farm in the Odou region who were found dead inside a vehicle, Interior Minister Nicos Nourris confirmed.

Nourris said the teams began their damage assessments this morning and begged volunteers not to travel to the area alone. Likewise, the minister explained that he is in constant contact with President Nicos Anastasiades, who will visit the region later.

For his part, the spokesman for the Cypriot government, Marios Pelekanos, said this Sunday that the flames are relatively under control inside a security perimeter, but several sources are still active.

“We are optimistic, but the situation remains difficult,” he said at a press conference collected by the ‘Cyprus Mail’, in which he recalled the complex situation facing the fire services. given the steep relief of the area.

This Saturday at the last minute, the European Commission activated the civil protection mechanism to send support planes to air units and the incorporation of Israeli planes is expected.

The EU has also activated its Copernicus satellite in order to carry out a damage assessment.

Photo of gadmin gadminJuly 4, 2021
4
Photo of gadmin

gadmin

Related Articles

Police arrest gunmen in Massachusetts

July 3, 2021

Coronavirus in Argentina: confirmed 469 deaths and 21,177 infections in last 24 hours

July 1, 2021

Poland.- Tusk resigns to lead European People’s Party to return to Polish politics

July 4, 2021

Junior supporters vandalized the squad’s seat in a sit-in for the departure of Teófilo Gutiérrez

July 4, 2021
Back to top button