Cyprus – Massive forest fire kills at least four in southwest Cyprus

MADRID, 4 (EUROPA PRESS)

At least four people have died from the massive Arakapas forest fire around the Troodos mountain range in southwest Cyprus, which is affecting at least six mountainside communities and is already considered the worst in the country’s history.

The deceased have been identified as four Egyptian workers on a farm in the Odou region who were found dead inside a vehicle, Interior Minister Nicos Nourris confirmed.

Nourris said the teams began their damage assessments this morning and begged volunteers not to travel to the area alone. Likewise, the minister explained that he is in constant contact with President Nicos Anastasiades, who will visit the region later.

For his part, the spokesman for the Cypriot government, Marios Pelekanos, said this Sunday that the flames are relatively under control inside a security perimeter, but several sources are still active.

“We are optimistic, but the situation remains difficult,” he said at a press conference collected by the ‘Cyprus Mail’, in which he recalled the complex situation facing the fire services. given the steep relief of the area.

This Saturday at the last minute, the European Commission activated the civil protection mechanism to send support planes to air units and the incorporation of Israeli planes is expected.

The EU has also activated its Copernicus satellite in order to carry out a damage assessment.