Donald Tusk returns to Polish politics and leads the opposition

Krakow (Poland), Jul 3 (EFE) .- Former President of the European Council and former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk returns to his country’s political arena and takes over the leadership of the Civic Platform (PO), main opposition party, in the hope of defeating the struggling conservative coalition that has reigned since 2015.

At a congress held in Warsaw on Saturday, the current PO chairman, Borys Budka, announced that at his “request and invitation” he was handing over “the party reins” to Tusk and stepping down. party leadership after “a year of enormous challenges”.

In his speech, Budka, whose leadership was questioned in the ranks of his own party, placed all the hopes of the opposition in the figure of Tusk and defined him as “a man who guided Poland. during the economic crisis, which helped build a united Europe, he succeeded in defeating the PiS “(acronym for Law and Justice, governing party).

Under the leadership of 64-year-old Tusk, the liberal-conservative PO formation won the 2007 and 2011 elections, the year Tusk left national politics to chair the European Council.

In 2015, the ultra-conservative PiS won the elections by absolute majority and has ruled Poland since then, although in the current legislature the PO retains a majority in the Senate, which Budka has called an “oasis of democracy. in a country which is sinking more and more “.

In recent months, rumors of Tusk’s return to Polish politics have multiplied since he said he had no plans to “stay home and watch on TV” how political life is. of his country was dominated by the PiS.

Tusk has maintained a series of contacts with the most prominent figures of the PO in recent weeks and recently met Rafal Trzaskowski, mayor of Warsaw and one of the names considered to be a possible successor of Budka in the leadership of the PO, to inform him of his decision to run the party.

Tusk’s return has been criticized by some factions in his party, notably younger activists, who questioned the relevance of the return of the “knight in white armor” as he was dubbed after appearing caricatured as such in a political magazine. , to the detriment of a generational renewal within PO.