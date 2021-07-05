‘El Cejas’, Mila Ximénez’s partner in ‘GH Vip’, enthusiastically remembers missing collaborator

04-07-2021 El Cejas, at the premiere of “A todo tren. Destino Asturias” EUROPE SPAIN SOCIETY

MADRID, 5 (CHACE)

Far from the media spotlight since he participated at the end of 2019 in ‘Big Brother Vip’ alongside big names such as the famous Mila Ximénez, Antonio David Flores, Alba Carrillo or Kiko Jiménez, ‘El Cejas’ reappeared at the premiere of the new film with Santiago Segura, “A todo tren! Destino Asturias”. A comedy in which the youtubeur once again brings out his comic vision and promises to become the hit of the summer.

Excited Diego – who is ‘El Cejas’ real name – remembers Mila and confesses that he couldn’t say his last goodbyes to her because “I live in Alicante and it bothered me that I couldn’t going to the funeral home. “She was a beautiful person and I will always remember her,” admits the affected artist, who never severed contact with the collaborator after leaving ‘GH Vip’.

“For work reasons, the pandemic, we saw each other less. It started with all cancers and it was with the whole world at the top, I never wanted to overwhelm it, but we spoken by messages “, he says, assuring that the image that people had of the journalist did not correspond to reality:” Mila was a piece of bread. Press play and don’t miss his statements!