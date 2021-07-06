Eleazar Gómez reappeared on television and refused to talk about his past in prison

Eleazar Gómez made his first TV appearance after being detained for three months (Video: Telemundo)

More than three months later Eleazar Gomez released from northern Mexico City prison where he was locked up last November after assaulting his then-girlfriend, the Peruvian model Tefi Valenzuela, now the actor is back in the public eye.

And it is that after the process that lived to have would have tried to strangle the singer, motive that led him to prison accused of the crime of equality of domestic violence, Gomez was released on March 24 of this year, as a judge determined his parole after an agreement reached with the applicant.

Now the former cast member of La mexicana y el güero surprised by resuming his artistic career, now exploiting his facet of singer, In which he has already ventured for years in projects such as Eme15 and Los rollers Gómez.

The 35-year-old actor is trying to ‘turn the page’ on his arraignment (Photo: Instagram / @ eleazargomez333)

With a new single called De cero, which he wrote with the help of Milo Campos, the latter also in charge of production. Eleazar wants to win back the public who has been with him since his childhood.

The theme video, available now on major platforms, was made in the Lions Desert two weeks ago and he speaks of a reconciliation with himself and of a personal rebirth.

To announce the release of his song, Zoraida Gómez’s brother reappeared on television for the first time since his time in prison. It is in the show Telemundo Hoy Día, where he announces his return to music, although We noticed that he didn’t want to talk about his personal situation.

The singer’s video is now available on YouTube (Photo: Instagram / @ eleazargomez333)

“It’s a lot of celebrations, well I think we have to celebrate the opportunity to have everything we have and to enjoy it; For me this is a very important day because today is the release of my new single called ‘De cero’, a song that I have been working on for a long time, with a lot of affection, with a lot of love, and for all the people, then it is important for me to be here today to present this issue to you, ”he said.

On the pretext of launching his music – a theme that alludes to a rebirth and the search for new paths – Eleazar took the opportunity to delete all the photographs and the content of his Instagram account but he also declined to mention the months he was in the custody of the authorities or his criminal resolution.

He pointed out that living again with his family, who always kept an eye on his criminal situation, made him feel full, as did his relationship with his fans.

The singer appeared with his mother and sister Zoraida in two Mother’s Day photos (PHOTO: Instagram / @ eleazargomez333)

“Truly, I faithfully believe that a human being will never be able to measure up to the battles he has won, but rather when someone falls he gets up again. I think that’s what this effort has, and I think & nbsp; I do it with a lot of love and with a lot of affection. & Nbsp; Also, I’m a man of faith, I have faith that things are going right. At any time in your life, whether it is a difficult time or a time of happiness, & nbsp; faith must accompany you ”.

The actor said that after regaining his freedom, he felt happy: “It would be difficult to say otherwise. I feel very fulfilled and happy to be with my family, to be able to share again with my family, which has always been the pillar of my life, they have always been the most important thing in my life, like my fans, and I’m happy to be here and to be able to share with them, ”he said.

When Eleazar’s departure from the Reclusorio was announced, various feminist voices spoke out against the resolution (Photo: Screenshot)

The controversial model, who had to pay his ex-girlfriend a sum of more than 400,000 pesos to compensate for the damage caused, made it clear that the idea of ​​leaving the middle of the show never crossed her mind. spirit, since all his life has devoted to his artistic career:

“I devoted 30 years of my life to this beautiful career, now it’s my great passion in life and there are really times when you don’t think about these things. I was just thinking of going back to my family, beyond coming back to the front of the stage or going back to my artistic career, I was just thinking of my family, ”he said.

