Emiliano Martínez dressed as a hero with Argentina and saving three penalties eliminated Colombia from the Copa América

Emiliano Martínez saves the last penalty for the Colombian team in Edwin Cardona. REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

He started without concentration, received the first goal, fought, changed his tactical scheme, with a goal he equaled and led the game on penalties, where he fell. Delivering everything on the pitch, the Colombia team were eliminated by Argentina in the semi-finals of the Copa América.

Colombia did not learn anything from the match of the eighth day of the qualifying rounds against Qatar 2022. As on this occasion, it gave way to those led by Lionel Scaloni and they took advantage of it. With the clock barely marking three minutes of play, after a pass from Messi, Rodrigo de Paul ate the first goal; but three minutes later, Lautaro Martínez, after an assist of ’10’, knocked the scoreboard off balance.

1-0 Lautaro Martínez / (Courtesy: DirecTv Sports).

After the goal, Colombia seemed to react and had a clear option to equalize, but Emiliano Martínez drowned out the celebration of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado. However, it wasn’t until the 17th minute that those led by Rueda took possession of the ball and managed to put the Albiceleste in their own half.

In the 35th minute, Wilmar barrios fired a mid-range shot that, after a rival rebound, hit the stick in Martinez’s left hand. And a few seconds later, after a corner from Cuadrado, Yerry Mina It was he who had the option, but the stick, this time horizontal, said no. By merit, Colombia deserved to draw, but in football sometimes it takes more than that.

Clubs denied equality to Wilmar Barrios and Yerry Mina

Argentina’s clearest option after their first goal came in the 43rd minute. Messi took a corner and González took it through the air, but savior David Ospina avoided the second crash of the night.

In the second half, Reinaldo Rueda “put all the meat on the grill”. He removed Rafael Santos Borré, Gustavo Cuellar and William Tesillo from the playing field to make way for Yimmi Chará, Edwin Cardona and Frank Fabra. He also made a change of position: Juan Guillermo Cuadrado placed him as a winger and Daniel Muñoz placed him in midfield.

The team saw a change in attitude, the circulation of the spherical that it did not have in the first half came from the hand of Edwin Cardona. And with Fabra on the left wing, the national team had more depth than with William Tesillo. The final impetus to refresh the team was the replacement of Miguel Ángel Borja by Duván Zapata.

In the 61st minute, the change in strategy paid off for Rueda. After receiving help from Edwin Cardona, the guajiro ‘Lucho’ Díaz, almost in fall and without shooting angle, tied.

1-1 Luis Díaz / (Courtesy: DirecTv Sports).

After Luis Díaz’s goal, the match was open and both teams had to win, but the standings for the final were decided from the penalties, where the Argentine goalkeeper stopped the charges against Dávinson Sánchez, Yerry Mina and Edwin Cardona.

The French team will play for third place in the Copa América against Peru on July 9 at 7 p.m. PT.

KEEP READING:

Stage 11 of the Tour de France: return to the high mountains and ascent of the mythical Mont VentouxRamón Jesurun on James in the national team: “If he is in good condition and the coach considers him, because he is responsible, welcome to him”